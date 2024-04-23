A Nigerian lady has broken down in tears over the delay she's facing in childbearing years after getting married

A young Nigerian lady has stirred emotions online after lamenting bitterly over her inability to bear a child.

A video showed the heartbroken woman shedding hot tears and praying for the fruit of the womb.

Childless Nigerian lady weeps in sad video

In the video shared on TikTok by @dailydoseblogger, the lady held some items made for newborns including pampers and clothes.

She used the items as a point of contact while praying for God to answer her heart desires and give her a child.

It was gathered that the young lady had faced several shameful attacks from people over her delay in getting pregnant.

Reactions as lady cries over childlessness

Social media users who watched the touching video on TikTok took to the comments section to react to the video.

While some netizens consoled her over the pain she was feeling, others prayed for God to bless her with a child.

@nk said:

"Father u say in ur word the shall be no barren in the land. I hold u by words.bless her with babies to the extent the world will say is much amen."

@Nanacouture&fabrics wrote:

"Allah will hear ur cry and grant you best of the best child / children don’t worry put ur trust in Allah. He is the maker."

@Abiola Sunday Adeoye said:

"God will bless her with Good children. Set of twin that would clear off her pains."

@Omo_Salami added:

"May THE CREATOR bless all the barren souls out there with child. Getting Pregnant is a blessings you can’t buy except God wanna give you."

@Joy Omojirhe commented:

"Dry your tears Because God words says weeping may endure in the night but joy comes in the morning Be fruitful in the mighty name of Jesus Christ Amen Amen."

@olusholagabriel24 added:

"The naked truth about life is that this life has been designed by default not to favour everybody. this same child is what some people are throwing away."

Watch the video below:

Childless woman cries over condition

