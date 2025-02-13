A beautiful Nigerian lady has gone viral on social media after sharing her reason for tying the knot with an elderly man

In a video, she responded to people who have always been curious to know about the reason behind her marital choice

Speaking on her decision, the lady reiterated her love for her husband while flaunting her international passport

A Nigerian lady's response to inquiries about her marriage to an elderly man has captivated netizens.

In a video that has since gone viral, the lady revealed the reason behind her decision to tie the knot with her older husband.

Lady shares her reason for marrying older man Photo credit: @mrsadaezeokoye/TikTok.

Married lady flaunts international passport

Mrsadaezeokoye, who shared the video on TikTok, flaunted her international passport as she responded to the question on everyone's mind.

With a hint of playfulness, she acknowledged that her love for her husband was not the only factor in her decision.

Her funny approach to addressing the curiosity surrounding her marriage left social media users in stitches.

"Why did you get married to an old man? Me: For international passport. I too love that man," she captioned the video.

Reactions as married lady flaunts international passport

The video has generated a mix of reactions on TikTok, with some people praising her honesty and others expressing scepticism about her motives.

While some commended her for speaking her truth, others questioned the sincerity of her love for her husband.

@nuukpemmavis said:

"An old men know hw to take good care of women and they don't cheat. I regret for marrying a young guy."

@marina_love commented:

"I married my own out of love, but at times I used to feel ashamed when I'm with people."

@Beautiful said:

"Big men. Yesterday, one inboxed mi n dropped 1m there n then."

@Treasure bae said:

"Congratulations mama. I will go with you make I be your house help."

@big baby's said:

"They care, loving understanding too responsible mine was sent from paradise not boys chasing up and down looking 4 trouble."

@Mary jigsimur said:

"Congratulations darling. God bless your union with wisdom and knowledge and all it takes to build a home."

@olusholarachealad said:

"As long as you are happy old or young na human. Na happiness matter. Congratulations."

@ObibaAdwoah said:

"U made the right decision."

@Edith Mensah said:

"U will continue be happy in ur marriage b cos money change everything."

@mav..cafue said:

"Your home is bless. go for your happiness than people who don't know their aim in life."

@ItzSallyKiiss added:

"He get older brother or father even grand father I don’t mind ohh please help a sister."

Pretty lady marries older man

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady was all smiles as she made a video with her older husband, who looked so calm and collected.

The pretty wife professed her love for the older man as she danced, with him sitting still in the clip.

