Singer Portable has abandoned his traditional form of worship and visited a church amid his drama with the Ogun state government

A series of controversies have marked the Zazu Zeh hitmaker's life and he has complained about everything happening to him

Portable shared a video of him praying in his white garment and it caused some netizens to wonder if he was being sincere

Controversial singer Habeeb Okikiola, also known as Portable, has shared a video of him praying to God after his uncompleted hotel building was marked and sealed by the Ogun state government.

The artiste said that God's grace has been keeping him and wished God had taken his life the previous day.

He added that he was tired of life and pleaded that God's grace should speak for him. In his Instagram stories, the Zazu Zeh hitmaker said he would never be tired of God's grace.

In a video, Portable pleaded that God should not allow his enemies to ridicule him. Besides, He should turn his shame into glory.

Portable and controversies

Since Portable attained fame, his life has been marred by many dramas. If he is not fighting with his baby mamas, he is assaulting someone which often leads to his arrest.

The singer has publicly shown off how he worships traditionally. Hence, it got some netizens wondering how he started worshiping God the Christian way.

See a screenshot of Portable's Instagram stories post below:

Reactions as Portable Christianly prays to God

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions as Portable prays to God in a Christian pattern below:

@ayo.j.cross commented:

"No matter how much prayer or juju wey u do, if you no work on your character, na zero."

@realdjmaxwell said:

"Who borrow you garment?"

@kaygoldcakes reacted:

"You sure say this guy no dey use us his viewers? I no understand again."

@drizbakofficial_ noted:

"All the Gods you Dey worship go just Dey laugh at you say you be Ogba original."

@cbodilon commented:

"It's not about prayer .. God has answered some prayer .. but there are something that need to place in others... Be focus .. and do what is right at the right time. . in this country. . after God na government I swear ... Ijoba amuni mogun."

@suzzy_stiches reacted:

"This guy definitely knows the solution to all this you are just over doing do the right thing and be free it's the bitter truth."

@tade_monaco reacted:

"Na Ifa you dey worship abi na Jesus? You go need chose 1."

@oriyomiiii commented:

"U wey ur life go soon spoil no go beg all those people wey you offend."

Portable claims singers used juju on him

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Portable trended online over his encounter with two young musicians who allegedly tried to go diabolical on him.

The Zazu Zeh crooner cried out online after nabbing the musicians with alleged red clothes and weapons meant to attack him spiritually.

In videos of the incident circulating on social media, Portable explained how he was vigilant enough to catch them.

