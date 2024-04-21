A video of Bishop David Oyedepo praying for a male pilot on a private jet has sent netizens into a frenzy

The pilot stooped as he humbly interacted inaudibly with the founder of Living Faith Church Worldwide

Some internet users marvelled at the rare opportunity and prayed to be in the pilot's shoes someday

Social media users have reacted to a video of the founder of Living Faith Church Worldwide, Bishop David Oyedepo, praying for a pilot on a private jet.

The short clip showed the clergyman briefly focusing on a smartphone before facing the pilot, who had already stooped in front of him.

Bishop Oyedepo prayed for the pilot. Photo Credit: @.teeife, Instagram/@davidoyedepomin

Bishop Oyedepo then laid his hand on the pilot as he prayed for him. Afterwards, the two men laughed as they interacted inaudibly.

The cleric returned the smartphone to the pilot. The clip was shared on TikTok by @.teeife and garnered over 41k views at the time of this report.

People wished to be in the pilot's shoes.

Mixed reactions trail the video of Oyedepo

Tobi said:

"Of course he should pray for the pilot because his life is in the pilot's hands."

The Prosecutor said:

"Pray to encounter papa on a one on one affair. It’s so evident that God’s hand is upon his life."

david princewill said:

"This is so lovely.

"Jesus my backbone.

"That my papa his Oil turn me from recharge card seller Turn to a Phone Seller, Thank You Jesus."

mimi said:

"Just by reading the book of bishop oyedepo..i experienced the extraordinary in life. thank God for this commission."

charlie said:

"Vanity upon vanity

"Heaven is a street of gold and all that, but these men love this earthly vanity so much that they don't want to leave!!!"

mercymercy630 said:

"The first time I had a one-on-one encounter with Papa, everything around my life changed for good."

KC DIKE said:

"Wearing native cap.why America Europe Asia no need miracle only Africa need it."

Female pilot celebrates flying Bishop Oyedepo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a female pilot had revealed she flew Bishop David Oyedepo.

Funmi Makinde, a graduate of Covenant University, took to X to announce her feat with pictures. According to Funmi, flying the presiding Bishop of Living Faith Church Worldwide was the highest highlight of her full circle moment.

Funmi shared a picture taken with Oyedepo in 2014 and another taken recently. She attributed her flight achievement to God's grace in her life.

Source: Legit.ng