A Nigerian man shared the story of how his wife got pregnant for another man while still living under his roof

The man said that he was the one doing everything for the woman and her family but she still betrayed him

The woman has returned the man's bride price, but he confessed that he did not pay attention to his wife's needs in the bedroom

A Nigerian man shared how his wife cheated on him and got pregnant for another man.

The man shared his story in a TikTok video posted by abroad-based storyteller, Italian Davido.

The man lamented that his wife got pregnant for her lover while still living under his roof.

According to the man, his wife subsequently refunded the bride price paid on her head.

However, the man said he and the woman in question shared one child before she got pregnant for another man.

He said the woman has refused to allow him access to his daughter but maintained that his child would look for him when she grows up.

Man confesses he was not available for bedroom action

The man, who lives abroad, said his wife cheated on him when they were in Abuja.

He said his wife cheated despite the fact that he was the one taking care of her and her family.

The man said he was not always at home and that he suspect that was the reason she was able to cheat on him.

He said as a businessman, he was always out there, hustling for money and building his business.

He said he has come to realise that having bedroom intimacy with his woman was important.

The man confessed that he is weak in the bedroom since he was always working.

Reactions as married woman gets pregnant for another man

@Icon said:

"I even bin ready to forgive am with em pregnant."

@Hismercy said:

"Nobody hear the part way dey man tolk say he no give him wife attention. He knows his error in the marriage."

@Dan Ali Baban Ali said:

"A guy with a good heart, honestly I don't know why some Good people get bad spouse."

@lucklins123 said:

"Giving your wife space doesn't mean they should sleep around, you are lucky to find the right woman for yourself."

@sandyempire1 said:

"Your sincerity is everything, Glad you realize your mistakes, God will give you the one you both deserve each other."

@conley247 said:

"The woman do you well, I nor dey pity Mumu. You think say dem dey please woman wey nor love you."

