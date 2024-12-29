A Nigerian lady said she is going to divorce any man who gets a DNA test done on her baby after she just gave birth

Oluwatofarati was reacting to another post by a Nigerian man who said he had just confirmed he is the father of his child

Oluwatofarati's post took a wing of its own, attracting 33 million views, 250,000 likes, 20,000 retweets and over 4000 comments

A lady ignited an intense debate on X after her post about DNA tests went viral and got 33 million views on the platform.

Oluwatofarati quoted a post by another user, Ekene, who said he had just confirmed that he was the biological father of his newborn baby.

The lady said there was the for trust in marriage. Photo credit: X/@Mahutin7 and Getty Images/utah778.

In her response to the post, Oluwatofarati said she would get a divorce if her husband got a DNA test done on their baby.

She said:

"If I find out my husband had a DNA test done after I just pushed a baby out, immediately I leave the hospital I’m leaving with my child and serving divorce papers.

"If you feel “suspicious” about your wife cheating on you just leave tbh, don’t inflict pain on yourself for life, you can’t be walking on eggshells with your life partner. if your immediate instinct is to run a DNA test after your wife just gave birth to your child.

"Then you shouldn’t be married to that person at all; whether you like it or not, you’d continue doubting the person for the rest of your lives, and God forbid I’m with a man that sees me and thinks I’d be so wicked to let him father another man’s child."

Many people supported her views, while others were against her.

See the full post below:

Reactions to viral post about DNA test

@First_alphas said:

"Men are the cheats, but whenever DNA tests are brought up, women start foaming at the mouth."

@lareto24 said:

"What if they had some funny episodes/histories during pregnancy. Eventhough, I get your point but that’s his family’s reality and not yours."

@OloriOfOloris asked:

"Why are you getting married to someone you do not trust enough to birth your child?"

Man demands for DNA test after seeing wife's boss

In a related story, an angry Nigerian man is demanding an immediate DNA test on his daughter to determine her true paternity.

This comes after the man visits his wife's workplace and finds out that his daughter resembles his wife's boss.

The man has said he is searching for a reputable DNA clinic so that he can do the test and clear his mind once and for all.

