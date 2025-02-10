A Nigerian man in America shared his observations about the nose surgery of skitmaker Aloma Isaac Junior, popularly known as Zicsaloma

According to the Nigerian in the diaspora, there’s a reason why he doesn’t blame the skitmaker for undergoing the surgery

While people were laughing and giving their takes on Zicsaloma's new look, the abroad-based man asked an amusing question

A Nigerian man based in America, Neme Love, has stated why he doesn’t blame Zicsaloma for undergoing rhinoplasty surgery in Turkey.

The 34-year-old content creator made headlines after announcing on his verified social media handles that he had a nose job and facelift surgeries in Turkey.

America-based man shared his take on Zicsaloma's nose surgery. Photo: Neme Love

Source: Facebook

America-based man’s take on Zicsaloma’s surgery

Neme Love, on his Facebook page, stated that though the skitmaker’s new nose didn’t look bad, his children may have his former nose.

He also stated that he could not blame people who have to undergo surgery to help themselves and that was why he would not fault Zicsaloma.

Neme further wondered why people go through cosmetic surgeries if not for health reasons.

His Facebook post read:

“Does not look bad.. His children will still come out with big nose.. Zic Saloma does not look bad sha.. and the stuff is still healing!! I’m happy for him sha.. I will never do it, but I can’t be mad with someone that goes under the knife to epp themselves.. I can’t fault you.. So congrats to him..

“If it’s not for health reasons, I don’t understand why people surgically do things to themselves.. brea$t reduction - I can understand cos it’s heavy and causes pain for the back.. Now brea$t XL enlargement I don’t get.. but then again what do I know?? Abegi who knows a surgeon that can give me 6 packs.”

Reactions trail man’s take on Zicsaloma’s surgery

Maryangel Chidimma said:

"Someone spent millions do surgery finish and still use filter. Uwa m ooo."

Chinwe Onedibe Roseline said:

"The outcome is nice."

Nkem Irreplaceable Godson said:

"Abeg men no de do surgery to enlarge john thomas."

Ugegbe Oyibo said:

"This my stomach will receive tummy tuck when the time comes."

Another Nigerian man in the United States also claimed that he knew why the content creator went through surgery.

Lady rates Zicsaloma's new look

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported a lady had shared her thoughts on skit maker Zicasaloma's nose job.

The lady said his old nose was better and was what attracted people like her to his content, as she found the old nose attractive.

The skit maker sent social media users into a frenzy after announcing he underwent a nose job in Turkey.

Proofread by Kola Muhammed, journalist and copyeditor at Legit.ng

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng