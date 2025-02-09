A Nigerian lady has reacted to the nose job done by popular comedian, Aloma Isaac Junior, also known as Zicsaloma

The comedian unveiled his new nose shape after a nose job and facelift which he said he did in Turkey

The lady argued that Zicsaloma's old nose was better and that it was what attracted people like her to his content

A Nigerian lady has reacted to the news that comedian, Zicsaloma went to reshape his nose in Turkey.

The comedian informed his fans on social media that he travelled to Turkey to get his nose and face done.

The lady said Zicsaloma's old nose shape made her like his content. Photo credit: Facebook/ZitaDike and Instagram/Zicsaloma.

Source: UGC

After Zicsaloma made the announcement, his decision started getting a flurry of reactions from Nigerians on social media.

While some people simply said Zicaloma could do whatever he wanted with his nose, others said his nose was good in the past.

Some people also said they liked Zicsaloma's new nose shape and congratulated him for the facelift.

Zicaloma's old nose was better, lady says

One of those who reacted is ZitaDike, a Nigerian lady who made a post on Facebook after reading the news.

She said it was because of Zicaloma's old nose that people like her watched his content on social media.

Zita said:

"Comedian Zics Aloma’s nose gets a new look as be undergoes a surgical rhinoplasty in Turkey. Hmmmmm this nose that makes some of us watch his content na wah ooo."

Priest reacts to Zicaloma's nose job

Meanwhile, Reverend Father Kelvin Ugwu, a Nigerian Catholic priest on a mission to The Gambia also shared his thoughts on the development.

Father Ugwu analysed it in terms of what one can afford and why people refrain from things they cannot afford.

He said:

"There are certain things you won't think of doing until a certain amount of money hits your account. Poverty has a way of putting a limit on our capabilities and imaginations. Also, some sins are expensive to commit and because most of us can't finance them, we are looked at as being holy. On the other hand, riches create a certain type of poverty. There are certain things riches will make you do that will show how poor you are. A lot of people with riches are poor in self-esteem, discipline, and contentment.

"In the end, every Mallam to his Kettle. Ours is just to run commentary. If there is something to learn, you pick it. If none, you scroll to the next post."

Nigerians react to Zicsaloma's new nose

Itiri Eugene said:

"That wouldn't change how his children will look."

Young C Chukwu Stan said:

"I been think say the guy get sense shaa."

Markinson Ajike said:

"It was teeth, now face and nose, very soon he will do BBL."

What Zicsaloma said about nose surgery

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Zicsaloma reacted to reports flying across Facebook about the cost of his nose job.

According to the post, he spent over N150 million in Turkey to have a pointed nose.

Reacting to this post, Zic went online, laughed it off.

Source: Legit.ng