Adrien Rabiot publicly criticised France's display after their 6-4 defeat to England

The AC Milan midfielder described parts of Les Bleus' performance as "shameful" and "unacceptable."

Rabiot reserved special praise for departing coach Didier Deschamps after his final game in charge

France midfielder Adrien Rabiot has launched a scathing assessment of his teammates following Les Bleus' dramatic 6-4 defeat to England in the 2026 FIFA World Cup third-place playoff, describing aspects of their performance as "shameful."

The defeat consigned France to a fourth-place finish after Didier Deschamps' side collapsed defensively in a remarkable 10-goal encounter at Miami Stadium.

Adrien Rabiot of France shoots against England during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Bronze match. Photo by Jamie Squire

Source: Getty Images

According to the BBC, while Kylian Mbappe scored twice to enhance his Golden Boot hopes, England's attacking display, led by Bukayo Saka's hat-trick, proved too much for the 2018 world champions.

Rabiot blasts France's attitude

Speaking to beIN Sports after the final whistle, the AC Milan midfielder admitted France's approach during the opening 45 minutes was unacceptable and questioned the commitment shown by some members of the squad.

"We came out in a pretty shameful way during that first half. The behaviour of certain players is something I'd never seen before. It's a bit disappointing."

Rabiot insisted France could not afford to treat a World Cup match casually, regardless of whether it was the third-place playoff.

"It was the last match to really shine in this competition. We can't just settle for half-assing things like that. But in the first half, certain behaviours... It's pretty unacceptable."

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Although France mounted an improved second-half performance by scoring four goals, Rabiot maintained that the damage had already been done before the break. He argued that Les Bleus' disappointing finish at the tournament stemmed more from their mentality than their footballing ability.

Emotional farewell for Deschamps

Despite criticising his teammates, Rabiot reserved warm words for Didier Deschamps, whose 14-year spell as France manager ended with the defeat to England.

The midfielder urged attention to remain on the outgoing coach and his backroom staff instead of the players.

"The people who should receive the most attention today are the coach and the coaching staff."

He continued:

"They put in tremendous effort to bring France back to a world-class team."

Deschamps bows out as one of France's most successful managers, having guided the nation to the 2018 FIFA World Cup title, the 2021 UEFA Nations League crown and multiple major tournament finals.

Mbappe breaks Lionel Messi's goal record

Legit.ng previously reported that France captain Kylian Mbappe became the highest goalscorer in FIFA World Cup history after surpassing Lionel Messi's record during the third-place playoff against England.

The Real Madrid forward scored twice despite France's defeat, further cementing his reputation as one of the greatest performers in World Cup history and finishing the tournament with another remarkable individual milestone.

Source: Legit.ng