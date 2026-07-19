The US Department of State warns against travel to 23 countries, citing extreme security risks

Nigeria remains under Level 3 advisory, but several states face stricter Level 4 warnings

Nigerian government disputes US travel assessment, calling it an inaccurate reflection of local security

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

The United States Department of State updated its global travel advisory on Thursday, classifying 23 nations under Level 4: Do Not Travel, the most severe category in its travel advisory system.

The warning was announced through the department’s official TravelGov X account, where it stressed that the affected destinations pose extreme security risks or have limited capacity for the US government to provide consular assistance.

Donald Trump-led government flags Nigerian states citizens must avoid. Credit: Novatis

Source: Twitter

“We issue Travel Advisories with Levels 1–4. Level 4 means DO NOT TRAVEL. We assign Level 4 based on local conditions and/or our limited ability to help Americans there.”

The department added a blunt warning: “These places are dangerous. Do not go for ANY reason.”

The 23 countries on the ‘Do Not Travel’ list

The countries currently under the Level 4 advisory are:

Afghanistan

Belarus

Burkina Faso

Myanmar

Central African Republic

Chad

Democratic Republic of the Congo

Haiti

Iran

Iraq

Lebanon

Libya

Mali

Niger

North Korea

Russia

Somalia

South Sudan

Sudan

Syria

Uganda

Ukraine

Yemen

Africa accounts for nearly half of the countries on the list, with 11 nations affected.

Nigerian states Americans are advised to avoid

Although Nigeria remains under a Level 3: Reconsider Travel advisory, the US has designated several states under the stricter Level 4: Do Not Travel category.

In northern Nigeria, the affected states are Borno, Jigawa, Kogi, Kwara, Niger, Plateau, Taraba, Yobe, and northern Adamawa.

In the South-South and South-East, the advisory applies to Abia, Anambra, Bayelsa, Delta, Enugu, Imo, and Rivers states. However, Port Harcourt is specifically excluded from the Rivers State warning.

The State Department said Americans should reconsider travel to Nigeria due to crime, terrorism, kidnapping, civil unrest, and inconsistent healthcare services.

Nigeria rejects US assessment

The Nigerian government has rejected the US travel advisory assessment, arguing that it reflects Washington’s internal risk evaluation procedures rather than a comprehensive judgment of Nigeria’s overall security situation.

US government warns citizens of risky states in Nigeria to avoid. Credit: Novatis

Source: Twitter

Officials maintain that security efforts are ongoing across the country, even as the US continues to caution its citizens against travel to specific high-risk regions, according to a BusinessDay report.

11 African countries flagged

Legit.ng earlier reported the United States government has advised its citizens against travelling to 11 African countries, placing them under its highest Level 4 – Do Not Travel advisory due to security concerns and limited consular assistance.

The warning was issued by the US Department of State through its official Travel Advisory system, which assesses destinations based on safety and security conditions.

The African countries listed under the advisory are Burkina Faso, Central African Republic, Chad, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Libya, Mali, Niger, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan and Uganda.

Source: Legit.ng