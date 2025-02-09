Following criticisms that trailed a viral video of his look after his nose surgery, Zicsaloma has shared another video

In the new video shared on his page, the skit maker shared the surgery process while also sharing his current look while he undergoes a healing process

Zicsaloma's new video has seen his fans as well as celebrities commending his doctors for a job well done

Popular content creator Aloma Isaac Junior better known as Zicsaloma has broken his silence amid the reactions that trailed a viral clip of his new nose weeks after he underwent an ethnic rhinoplasty surgery in Turkey.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the viral clip had sparked reactions, with some netizens sharing their observation about the skit maker's new appearance.

Zicsaloma says his nose surgery will take months to heal.

Source: Instagram

Following the backlash, Zicsaloma shared a new video on his Instagram page detailing the surgery process.

The skit maker who revealed he is still undergoing healing shared another look while throwing shades at his critics.

Zicsaloma revealed it would take months for him to recover, stressing that he already loves his new appearance.

“I know some of you are praying it looks bad, but my God, pass una. This is my 10-day result. It’s still swollen, and it will still take months for me to recover, but I already love it.” Skit maker Zicsaloma said in a voiceover while sharing more updates with fans of his new look.

Watch Zicsaloma's video below:

Celebs, fans react to Zicsaloma's video

Legit.ng captured some of the comments that trailed the video, with many including celebrities gushing about his new look. Read the reactions below:

mama_dee2.0 wrote:

"See as you come handsome, how the comedy go sweet now..."

temillionaire_ said:

"To be very honest , he’s so fine now."

chekwube_okafor_chekwus reacted:

"Tell dem to reduce the head small. Big congratulations."

siruti:

"Wow!! THEY did a great Job o!! Was a bit scared before but THIS WAS ABSOLUTELY WORTH EVERY PENNY If it looks this nice now , wait till it fully heals and settles!"

lopez_mayah reacted:

"When you have the funds to change anything you are insecure about, do it …. Level of Confidence it gives you is top notch."

starger360 said:

"Brother, if only you know that your real face is one of the main reasons why most of your comedies are funny. But since you like your transformation, it's ok. Weldon."

What Zicsaloma said about nose surgery

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Zicsaloma reacted to reports flying across Facebook about the cost of his nose job.

According to the post, he spent over N150 million in Turkey to have a pointed nose.

Reacting to this post, Zic went online, laughed it off.

