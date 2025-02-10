A Nigerian-American has said there is something people don't know about the nose surgery of skitmaker Aloma Isaac Junior, popularly known as Zicsaloma

According to the Nigerian in diaspora, no one took note of Zicsaloma's look until he underwent the surgery and publicised it

While people are laughing and giving their takes on Zicsaloma's new look, the Nigerian-America claims the skit maker smiled to the bank

Innocent Tino, a Nigerian-American, has opined that skit maker Zicsaloma profited from his publicised rhinoplasty surgery in Turkey.

The 34-year-old content creator made headlines after announcing on his verified social media handles that he had a nose job and facelift surgeries in Turkey.

Nigerian-American Innocent Tino argues Zicsaloma's nose surgery was an influencing gig. Photo Credit: Innocent Tino, Instagram/@zicsaloma

Nigerian-American's take on Zicsaloma's nose surgery

Innocent, in a Facebook post, maintained that Zicsaloma's publicity of the surgery demonstrated that it was an influencing gig as he could have kept quiet about going under the knife.

Innocent said no one took note of Zicsaloma's face until he had the nose surgery and made it public.

Innocent noted that Zicsaloma tagged the hospital where he had the surgery, further reiterating his argument that it was a paid publicity stunt.

While people laughed and trolled Zicsaloma, Innocent said the skit maker was paid well and had taken advantage of his popularity and the big Nigerian market to achieve his aim. Innocent wrote:

"WHAT PEOPLE DON'T GET WITH ZICS SURGERY - MONETIZATION.

"Funny thing, no one was paying attention to Zicloma's look until he went for this surgery and drew people attention to it by publicizing it. I think this is all about influencing to get the hospital that did it more customers. Nigeria is a big market, and Zics is popular. He could have done it quietly, but he made it a publicity rave and mentioned the hospital and also tagged them. Notice that the whole thing was done like a documentary.

"This is influencing 101.

"While people are laughing or making commentaries, Zics has been paid big money 💰( I stand to be corrected), and believe me, many are already booking appointments with the hospital to do theirs( no be naija again?), dey play.

"So the reason for the surgery has been achieved. I change my look, get paid for it or highly discounted, promote the hospital and get them customers by trending."

Man's take on Zicsaloma's surgery stirs reactions

TrejStar said:

"Don't mind them. The guy is cashing out while they are laughing."

Patience Amakiri said:

"So true.....

"Same thing my husband told me this morning too."

Irene Godwin said:

"Buh sha the spe.rm go still carry the previous Nose 😂😂😂😂.

"God fit bless am make all him children get the original Nose.

"Dem fit no resemble their mother sef 😂."

Victoria Chinazom Udeh said:

"Exactly what I told someone yesterday, publicizing it is a win for him in both ways, first he'll make money from all his social media handles then might likely land an endorsement deal with the hospital."

Aisha Nation said:

"What if something went wrong during the process? We the hospital pay for it?

"Will he get more customers and trending? 🤔 Be wise 🚶."

Krystal hairs and Accessories said:

"I don't think so ooo, there are people who has gone there before Isaac Aloma and there's was documented as well. The documentary process is very important for the hospital just like every other business that hopes for a good review.

"Go to the page on IG and see also, people from other countries do come there as well."

Lady rates Zicsaloma's new look

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported a lady had shared her thoughts on skit maker Zicasaloma's nose job.

The lady said his old nose was better and was what attracted people like her to his content. The lady found the old nose attractive.

The skit maker sent social media users into a frenzy after announcing he underwent a nose job in Turkey.

