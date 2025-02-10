A Nigerian lady shared what happened after she met a new man who she considered to be a 'talking stage'

In a TikTok post, the lady said she met the man and six hours later, had started asking her for money

In the voice note she posted, the man was heard telling the lady to send him money, even if it was N2000 or N1500

A lady who met a man said he started asking her to loan him some money only a few hours later.

The lady said six hours after she met the man, he send her a message on Whatsapp asking for money.

In a video, the lady @lash_tech_in_abakaliki shared the voice not the man sent to her.

The lady captioned the video:

"Talking stage that's not up to 6hrs is already begging for money."

In the video, the man could be heard saying that he needs N2000 or N1500 from the lady.

According to him, he wanted to use the money to subscribe his router, promising to pay back in the evening.

He said the reason he was asking for the loan was that his banking app was misbehaving.

He promised to return the money later in the day when his banking app comes up.

The lady did not say if she later gave the man the money but some people in the comment section told her not to grant the request.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man requests N2k loan from lady

