A Nigerian doctor sent social media users into a frenzy after displaying handwritten notes of eight of his colleagues along with his

While he remarked that not all of them have handwriting only pharmacists can read, people disagreed

Internet users singled out Dr Yesufu from the list, funnily describing him as the only true doctor among them

A Nigerian doctor's handwriting has made him the talk of social media users.

His handwriting became public after his colleague, @silver_ben, showed netizens handwritten notes of eight of his colleagues.

@silver_ben displayed the doctors' handwritings on TikTok to show that not all medics have illegible handwritings.

"We don’t all have handwritings only pharmacist can read," he wrote.

Internet users could not help but notice Dr Yesufu's handwriting, with many tagging him as the only real doctor amongst them.

People singled out Dr Yesufu because his handwriting was the most illegible on the list.

Watch the video below:

People single out Dr Yesufu's handwriting

Shine ✨ cosmetics said:

"Na the ones wen know book de get bad writing any doctor wen get better writing no know wetin he or she de do."

ahm Chelsea said:

"They only have bad writing on their prescription sheet.. I strain my eyes just to see the patient medication."

E rukkie said:

"Dr yesufu handwriting fit give eye problems."

Adebimpe said:

"Na only Dr Yesufu be professional here."

Omosexy😍💕💯 said:

"But if he reach to prescribe medications wuna go turn am to Arabic."

horlargold thrift wears👕👖👗 said:

"Dr Yusuf join people wey dey spoil this country."

Chioma Melody Alete said:

"Na only Yusuf be real doctor the rest na fake."

Stacy 🖤🦋 said:

"I'll only trust dr yesufu sorry."

Fave👑 said:

"Na only doctor Yesufu go medical school."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a doctor's prescription had gone viral due to his handwriting.

Man laments over doctor's handwriting

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had lamented over a doctor's handwriting.

The man who had gone to a hospital for treatment was captured complaining over the prescription a doctor wrote for him. The man said the handwriting was not legible, which made it difficult to know the medicines he was directed to buy.

Luck shone on him when he met a doctor on his way and sought his help regarding the prescription. He was taken aback when the young doctor, without hesitation, read out the medicines and advised him to give the note to the pharmacist, who would know what to do.

