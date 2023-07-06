A photo of a medical prescription written by a doctor has gone viral and sparked funny reactions on Twitter

A medical doctor wrote a short note that has gone viral and attracted many funny reactions on Twitter.

The photo of the handwritten note was posted on Twitter by @_theladymo, and people are still battling to interpret the meaning.

People are battling to interpret what is in the written note issued by a doctor. Photo credit: Twitter/@_theladymo and Getty Images/Rowan Jordan.

The note appears to have been written in medical parlance and is apparently meaningless to ordinary people.

The handwriting is not clear and cannot just be read by just anyone, leading some people to say that doctors learn to write that way in school.

But some people who say they have medical knowledge tried to interpret the meaning, and they are saying it is a medical prescription.

In the comment section of the photo, some people interpret the note in different ways, but they are all writing names of medicines they say are written in the note.

See the tweet below:

Reactions from Twitter users

@docjaph said:

Lol, we don't do this intentionally. Most times, it's the pressure of work. The desire to attend to all patients in record time. If doctors who work in especially public hospitals take all their time to write or do other things, some patients might not even see doctors that day."

@Ekene_Od said:

"I remember one time like that at one health outreach, this doctor legit denied his handwriting because he couldn't see what he wrote when I took it back."

@Emmanuel_Attat commented:

"This is part of the final lectures they teach all medical students in universities. Bad writing for prescription."

