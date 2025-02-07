A man from the United States of America has said he is no longer happy with his decision to give Donald Trump his vote

The man shared a video on TikTok lamenting the presidency of the real-estate billionaire just a few days after he took power

In the video, the man said his choice to vote for Donald Trump over Kamala Harris was his worst decision in life

An American man is no longer happy that he voted for President Donald Trump in the 2024 US elections.

The man shared a video on TikTok noting that he had since realised that voting for the billionaire was a huge mistake.

Kenprice says voting for Donald Trump was the worst decision of his life. Photo credit: TikTok/Kenprice and Getty Images/Anna Moneymaker.

In the video he posted, Kenprice said voting for Trump was the worst decision of his life.

He said during the campaigns, people encouraged him that voting for Trump was the right thing to do.

Man who voted for Trump regrets the decision

He said he also chose to vote for the then-Republican candidate due to his own personal beliefs.

Kenprice said he wanted to stay away from the polls and keep his vote, but people encouraged him to participate.

But after casting his vote for Trump, he appears not to be happy with some of the decisions taken by Trump 16 days after he took over the White House.

Kenprice said:

"All I can say is I was a dumb asss voting for Trump, only because of my beliefs. People around me encouraged it. I can think for myself, yes, but I think at the time that was the better choice. Now, I'm looking at it, with everything going on, it is the worst decision I ever made. I wanted not to vote, but people said you won't be able to have a say on anything if you don't vote. I totally regret this, I shouldn't have voted at all."

A lot of people in the comment section of the post said the man echoed their thoughts.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as American man regrets voting for Trump

@carriec said:

"You’re the first person I’ve heard verbalize it and that is a great start."

@Wild Satsang Non-Duality Club said:

"Respectively sir, everything happening now was abundantly clear back then."

@NICHOLE NOGUEIRA said:

"Guys this is the first one I’ve actually seen."

@Katie said:

"Not voting is also not the correct answer. You should have voted for the qualified candidate with tangible plans and policy. And who has decades of experience in every branch of government."

@Tara Alejandro said

"Thanks for the vulnerability, Ken! It’s not easy to come to these terms privately let alone publicly so thank you."

Man shares what a shutdown of USAID means for Africa

In a related story, a man said the shutdown of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) would negatively affect Africa.

According to the man, USAID has helped save millions of lives through its interventionist programs in many countries.

President Donald Trump, through the Elon Musk-led Department of Government Efficiency, (DOGE) froze funding for USAID.

