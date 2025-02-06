A man scaled the fence of the US White House in a dramatic video that has gone viral on social media

An eyewitness said the climber was walking past the White House but suddenly turned and started climbing

However, security agencies were quick to apprehend him but his intentions are not yet known at the moment

A man was apprehended when he was caught scaling the fence of the United States White House.

His intentions were not clear but the US Secret Service and other security agencies quickly swooped on him.

The man was apprehended for climbing the US White House fence. Photo credit: X/@injurypics and Getty Images/Chip Somodevilla.

In the video posted on X by a man with the handle, @injurypics, the climber was seen approaching the fence.

The US White House is a heavily guarded place which is why it took only a few seconds before the climber was apprehended.

In his post, @inurypics said he was around the area taking pictures with his wife when he saw the climber.

He captioned the video:

"Saw this pretty surreal thing at the White House today. This man walked by my wife and I as we were taking pics of the White House. He walked by us and said “F$ck it” and started crossing barriers until he reached White House fence. Seeing the snipers on top scurrying around and dogs racing out on the lawn was wild."

Fox5 reports that the incident happened on February 3 and that the man was taken into custody.

It is not clear if he would be charged for any crimes but the video has attracted many reactions.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man climbs White House fence

@TexasMama364 said:

"So the spikes at the top cam be pushed down. Why would they have that. I would think those would be like super strong to keep people out."

@AzMilance said:

"I would have preferred a little taser action just to be safe…and maybe a sharp blow or two with the billy club to the floating ribs as well. Oh well can’t have it all…."

@Hollow_539 said:

"Wonder what dropped out of his pocket. It was white. Maybe a phone. Regardless, your video showed DC police or security need more training, in my opinion. Just curious, did you see the two officers see the man start climbing on the fence."

@rookie_1706 said:

"Standing behind him while snipers were taking aim at him was certainly an interesting choice by the cameraman."

@jvasquez_1989 said:

"Pretty solid response time. 30 seconds from when he started climbing to being arrested?"

@TommyMac501 said:

I can remember when there was none of that. You could walk right up to the guard house gate at the end of the drive way and ask to get on the tour list. It suc,ks this is where we’ve come.

