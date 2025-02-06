A young Nigerian lady has sent social media users into a frenzy over her description of a newborn baby

She said her bike man's wife recently welcomed a baby and claimed the baby looked like an Indian

She shared a picture of the baby and her new mum and people hilariously suggested names for the kid

A Nigerian lady, @__ayo33, has announced on social media that her bike man's wife has delivered a baby.

She humorously described the baby as resembling an Indian.

In a TikTok post, the lady shared her WhatsApp chat with the bike man where the man informed her of the new addition to his family.

The excited bike man also shared a picture of the baby and that of his wife. The newborn had what looked like a bindi.

A bindi is a decorative mark worn in the centre of the forehead, typically as a coloured dot or sticker.

It originated in the Indian subcontinent and is traditionally worn by Hindus, Jains, and Buddhists.

Commenting on the baby's look while reacting to a netizen, the lady admitted she was surprised.

"I was suprised na small boy."

Picture of the baby in the chat below:

Reactions trail photo of the newborn

PRE-ORDER IN IBADAN said:

"Na Roshni be that oo."

Quin jemmie ❤️ said:

"Her name is Prachi.''

milade_clothings said:

"You no be better person walahi."

miss yet said:

"Hausa people and sori sori on their forehead na 5&6."

OMO AHXAN 🥰🤎💯 said:

"Congratulations 👍😂to u as u turn to godmother kekere."

vicky said:

"You harsh ohh which one con be India baby again."

Mee Nat💕🧕 said:

"And the baby na my name sake oh."

dreyabiola1 said:

"First Hausa bike man wey go sabi type wella."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian couple welcomed quadruplets, despite a scan initially revealing that they were expecting triplets.

Woman welcomes child after 28 years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman had delivered a baby after 28 years of waiting.

The excited new mum celebrated the delivery on social media and appreciated God for making it possible. She said that they waited, prayed and hoped for the child. In her words:

“For this child, we waited. For this child, we prayed. For this child, we hoped. After 28 years of waiting on you, my God, you blessed me! Thank you God! I am so grateful! My bundle of Joy is here!”

Proofreading by James, Ojo Adakole, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

