A Nigerian lady who claimed to be the sister of popular Nollywood actress, Blessing Okoro, has come out to speak about her alleged cancer diagnosis

Blessing had earlier alleged that she was diagnosed with cancer and even received donations from Nigerians who wanted her to get better

However, Blessing's claims about having cancer was met with doubts from netizens with many speculating that she wanted to raise money for herself

A lady claiming to be the sister of Nollywood actress Blessing Okoro has spoken out about the backlash she received after allegations surfaced that she fabricated a cancer diagnosis.

Blessing had previously shared her cancer diagnosis with the public and received donations from Nigerians who wanted to support her.

Lady rages as she speaks on Blessing Okoro's cancer claims. Photo credit: @lindaikejisblog/Instagram.

Source: Instagram

Alleged sister of Blessing Okoro speaks

The video, reposted on Instagram by @lindaikejisblog, showed the lady defending her sister and questioning why she granted an interview to discuss her cancer claims.

She expressed frustration that people were doubting Blessing's illness and criticising her for speaking publicly about it.

She alleged that people were motivated by malice and were more interested in spreading negativity than supporting her alleged sister.

Speaking further, she asked critics to leave Blessing alone and allow her to rest, stating that cancer was not something to be taken lightly.

The lady also shared her own experiences with illness, saying she had visited hospitals and received treatment, but was shocked by the lack of professionalism she encountered from some doctors.

Lady who claims to be Blessing Okoro's sister speaks about her cancer claims. Photo credit: @Blessing Okoro.

Source: Instagram

She accused some medical professionals of being more interested in making money than providing proper care.

The controversy surrounding Blessing Okoro's cancer claims began when some netizens speculated that she was using the diagnosis to raise money for herself.

The lady defended Blessing, saying the donations were made out of free will and that critics should not question how the money was being used.

She accused critics of being insensitive and only interested in stirring up drama.

Reactions as lady defends Blessing Okoro

The video sparked outrage, with many Nigerians seeking transparency and sincerity from the controversial relationship expert.

Sunniel2424 said:

"Omo! This matter go long o. I wonder what this one is saying."

Lifestyleby_faith said:

"Lol which one be maybe she have it."

Amara_chistephen said:

"Werey runs in the family. It is now confirmed."

Uchenwokolo7483 said:

"Ndi ori."

Uonyegbule said:

"Their parents will be weeping endlessly for the shame they are bringing if they are not responsible for their upbringing."

Forever_sunitta said:

"So na anini family una come from ?? be like the guys in their family go be bandit, if the girls fit Dey do like this

_bigberry.g said:

"I can only understand you better when the video is on mute."

Iamrheckzy added:

"This lady lack sense, your sister lied of having cancer problem so as to get money from the public and they did but later she convex that it’s not true and they useless human being come out to defend and speak nonsense here. Una no get good parent to advise una oo."

See the post below:

Nigerian lady seeks help online

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian lady took to social media, crying out for help after encountering a very challenging time in her life.

In a now-viral tweet, she appealed to netizens to connect her with opportunities that could transform her financial situation.

Source: Legit.ng