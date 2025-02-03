A man has sent social media users into a frenzy over a video of veteran Nigerian actor Pete Edochie he posted online

In the clip, the 77-year-old was being pushed in a wheelchair at an airport, sparking concerns among netizens

Some people attributed it to his inability to trek long distances due to his old age, while others disagreed

Fans of legendary Nigerian actor Pete Edochie have expressed worry about a video of him in a wheelchair.

A TikTok user, @fearless.commando1, posted the clip on the social media platform and appeared to confuse the veteran for his last child, Yul Edochie.

Someone pushed Pete Edochie in a wheelchair at an airport. Photo Credit: @fearless.commando1, Instagram/@peteedochie

@fearless.commando1 marvelled as Pete was pushed before a waiting vehicle at an airport. He was even more surprised as the veteran actor got up from the wheelchair and entered the vehicle.

The man had thought Pete could not walk because he was pushed in a wheelchair. In the comment section of his video, the man admitted he was confused.

The clip went viral as people shared their thoughts on the veteran's use of a wheelchair.

Watch the video below:

Video of Pete Edochie elicits reactions

MRS C 💍❤️ said:

"He is walking just dat since he is old they won’t allow him walk dat long distance to his car."

🧡💞 Muna 💞🧡 said:

"Na so them dey do my uncle for airport, I guess cause he's advanced in age, so they wouldn't want to stress them."

embe said:

"For the fact that this man has been an old man since I was a child, now I am 30yrs with two kids he is still the same."

Saint Nyla starr said:

"Is he ok pls why did they carry him in wheel chair God abeg oh."

chioma said:

"They use wheelchair at the airport for advanced people to hasten their movement😂😂😂 not he Waka ooooo he stand up ooo."

'Tayo Fapohunda 🇳🇬 🇬🇧 said:

"If you have ever had the privilege of flying before, you will understand what is going on there."

Simple P 🦋🦋 said:

"And he disappointed him, Abi na yul Abi na Pete, that man is old enough to be ur grandfather always respect people it pays."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that veteran Nigerian actor Pete Edochie had shared his opinion on his last child, Yul's second marriage.

Pete Edochie features in Mr Macaroni's skit

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Pete Edochie had made a rare appearance in Mr Macaroni's skit.

In the skit, Pete played the role of a man who sought the hand of Mr Macaroni's daughter in marriage. Pete dished out some of his legendary proverbs while Mr Macaroni refused to consent to the union.

The unexpected appearance of Pete in a skit has left people talking on social media. Some people gushed over how he spoke.

