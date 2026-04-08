Editor’s note: Nigerians are tired, distracted, and struggling to survive, but what does this mean for those who hold power? In this piece, analyst Oluwafemi Popoola examines how everyday struggles are letting leaders expand control without notice.

“And why should Caesar be a tyrant then?

Poor man, I know he would not be a wolf,

But that he sees the Romans are but sheep;

He were no lion, were not Romans hinds.

Those that with haste will make a mighty fire

Begin it with weak straws.

What trash is Rome”?

There is a quiet cruelty in those lines. It is easy to miss until life forces you to listen more carefully.

Back in secondary school, we read Julius Caesar the way students read most things: hurriedly, mechanically, with just enough attention to survive exams. We were just teenagers, armed with highlighters and half-formed interpretations. Tyranny, to us, was a distant concept, something that lived in the dust of ancient Rome, safely removed from our present realities. Caesar was a historical figure. Cassius, a schemer. Brutus is a tragic idealist. It was all theatre.

Nigerians’ fatigue may be quietly deciding the country’s political future, Popoola says. Photo: PIUS UTOMI EKPEI / Stringer

Source: Getty Images

Nothing in those classroom moments suggested that one day, those same lines would feel more like a diagnosis.

Cassius’ warning: Tyranny and the role of the people

Written around 1599 by William Shakespeare, the play captures a pivotal moment in Roman history and the conspiracy against Julius Caesar. But the quote itself emerges from a deeply strategic exchange. Cassius is speaking. He is reshaping Brutus’ perception of reality. He is not asking whether Caesar is a tyrant; he is asking why Caesar would not become one, given the nature of the people around him.

And therein lies the discomfort.

Cassius’ argument is subtle but devastating: Caesar’s rise is not simply about Caesar. It is about Rome. It is about a citizenry that has grown pliant, a people who, through silence and submission, create the conditions for domination. Caesar, in this framing, is almost incidental, a man elevated not just by ambition, but by the willingness of others to be ruled.

This is what makes the passage endure. It shifts the burden of tyranny away from the ruler alone and places it, uncomfortably, on the shoulders of the governed.

Cassius fears Caesar, yes, but more than that, he fears what Rome has become in Caesar’s shadow. A society where resistance has thinned, where vigilance has dulled and where power encounters no meaningful friction.

How power grows quietly

Power, after all, does not expand in isolation. It feeds. It grows in the quiet spaces left open by fear, by indifference, by the gradual surrender of civic responsibility. It thrives where questions are no longer asked, where outrage has been exhausted, where the extraordinary begins to feel routine.

It is in that fragile space, between ambition and acquiescence, that republics begin to tilt. And often, they do not fall with a bang, but with a whisper.

I have been reading reports, commentaries and whispers, dressed as analysis, about the creeping possibility of a one-party state in Nigeria. These reports are subtly championed through the steady destabilisation of the opposition ahead of 2027.

At first, I read with curiosity, the way one studies a storm forming at sea. Then later, with concern and with a certain fatigue. There is only so much forewarning a mind can absorb before it begins to dull itself in self-defence. And yet, the storm refuses to go away.

Nigeria is tired, and it shows

The general election is drawing closer, but the usual electricity that should define such a moment feels absent. Instead of anticipation, there is exhaustion. Instead of debate, there is distraction. It is not that Nigerians do not care; it is that they are tired—deeply, bone-weary tired. I see it in the faces at fuel stations, in the resigned sighs of commuters calculating transport fares that rise like an unchecked tide.

I hear it in conversations that begin with politics but quickly retreat into the safer terrain of survival: “How are you coping?” has replaced “Who are you supporting?”

People are busy, not by choice but by necessity. The rising cost of fuel has strained pockets. The daily existence of our people has also been restructured. Every increase in fuel ripples through food prices, transport, rent—through life itself.

I have watched traders in Ibadan argue not about policy, but about how to keep their businesses alive another week. I have seen civil servants joke bitterly about salaries that disappear before they arrive. In such a climate, democracy becomes a distant luxury, an abstract ideal that struggles to compete with the immediacy of hunger.

It is in this space—this dangerous intersection of hardship and distraction—that power quietly expands.

I sometimes wonder if this is how nations begin to yield, with a dramatic collapse and with a gradual surrender of attention. As George Orwell once warned,

“Until they become conscious, they will never rebel, and until after they have rebelled, they cannot become conscious.”

It is a paradox that feels painfully relevant. Awareness demands energy, but energy is precisely what hardship drains.

Citizens’ exhaustion allowing leaders to consolidate power in Nigeria. Photo: Temiloluwa Johnson / Stringer

Source: Getty Images

And then there is the violence

This Easter alone, the reports have been enough to shake even the most hardened observer. Easter, a season meant to symbolise hope, sacrifice, and renewal, has instead carried the weight of blood and grief. On Easter Sunday, reports emerged of killings in Kaduna, in a church no less, where about seven people lost their lives, and others were abducted. I remember pausing when I read it, not out of surprise, but out of a quiet, unsettling familiarity. The shock was gone. In its place was something worse: recognition.

Just a week earlier, on Palm Sunday, around forty people were reportedly massacred. Forty. It is a number that should ignite national outrage, fill the streets, and demand answers. But the response has been muted, almost swallowed by the endless churn of other crises. It is as though tragedy itself has become routine.

I think about this often, how a nation measures its breaking point. At what number do we say, “enough”? Or have we, in some tragic way, adjusted our expectations downward, learning to absorb what should be unthinkable?

In quieter moments, I recall something Chinua Achebe wrote:

“The trouble with Nigeria is simply and squarely a failure of leadership.”

It is a statement that has been quoted so often it risks losing its sting, but when placed beside our present reality, it regains its sharpness. I am beginning to think the problem is no longer leadership alone. It is also the slow erosion of collective outrage, the normalisation of what should never be normal.

When survival matters more than politics

I had a conversation recently with a commercial driver. We had started with the usual complaints: fuel prices, bad roads, and the cost of spare parts. Then, almost as an afterthought, he said,

“Oga, whether na one party or ten parties, wetin concern me na food.”

I understood him. Completely. But I also felt a quiet fear settle in me. Because when survival becomes the only metric, governance escapes scrutiny. And that is how a people can be defeated long before any election is held.

The reports of a looming one-party dominance may or may not fully materialise. Political actors will align, realign, defect, and deny. That is the nature of the game. But beneath all of that movement lies a more troubling stillness. It is the stillness of a populace too battered to engage, too preoccupied to question, too weary to resist.

History, both near and distant, offers warnings. Democracies do not always die in darkness; sometimes, they fade in daylight, in full view of citizens who are simply too overwhelmed to notice. The erosion is subtle at first—institutions weakened here, opposition fractured there, narratives carefully managed until inevitability replaces choice.

I find myself caught between observation and unease. Between the Caesar and the crowd. Between the consolidation of power and the quiet withdrawal of the people.

Can Nigerians wake up in time?

This is not a good time to be a Nigerian. Not because hope has vanished, but because it is being stretched, tested, and, in some corners, quietly abandoned. But I refuse to believe that this is the end of the story. Nations, like people, have a way of rediscovering themselves at the brink.

But rediscovery requires awareness. It requires that we look up, even in the midst of struggle, and ask difficult questions. It requires that we resist the temptation to reduce citizenship to mere survival.

Because if Cassius was right, if power ultimately reflects the disposition of the people, then the question is no longer just about who seeks to rule Nigeria. It is about what Nigerians are becoming in the process. And whether, in our silence, we are slowly answering that question for ourselves.

Oluwafemi Popoola is a journalist, political analyst, and columnist with 8 years’ experience, providing in-depth commentary on governance, public policy, and democracy in Nigeria and beyond.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed here are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng