A determined Nigerian lady recently shared her inspiring story of perseverance and resilience, detailing how she finally gained admission to medical school on her sixth attempt

In a heartfelt video clip, the lady said her first attempt to enter medical school at the age of 16, ended in disappointment

Despite her setbacks, she made three more attempts at the age of 17, but each time, she faced rejection

Lady finally becomes a doctor. Photo credit: @itsaghogho

From rejection to success, medical doctor speaks

She started biomedical science after sadly receiving no offers but kept trying to get into medical science, where she could finally achieve her dream of being a doctor.

She said at the age of 22, she was no longer afraid of failure, she tried again and got to study at one of the top universities.

Achieving her dream, her research also won her gold in cancer research and have worked with many global companies all over the world. The video was posted by @itsaghogho.

