A Nigerian man who lives in Italy shared the story of someone who was arrested in the country for buying a big house

According to the man, the fellow in question relocated to Italy in 2016 and had only worked there for eight months

He said authorities started asking questions after seeing that the man's income did not match the N617 million house he bought

A Nigerian man has reportedly been arrested in Italy after he bought a multi-million naira house in the country.

The man's story was shared on TikTok by Oga Boniface who said the house was worth over N617 million.

The man was arrested for buying a house worth N617 million. Photo credit: Getty Images/JulPo and mathieukor.

Source: Getty Images

According to Boniface, the man purchased the house at the cost of €400,000 (N617 million).

He said the man relocated to Italy in 2016 and that he has only worked for eight months since his arrival.

After his arrest, it was determined that eight months of work could not possibly give him money to buy the house.

Boniface said:

"He bought a house in this Italy. Now, hear how it happened. So, this guy came to this country in 2016. And since that 2016, they checked how many months he has worked. He only worked for eight months. Now, this guy got arrested for buying a house worth 400,000 Euro. Now, they were interrogating the guy, asking him where he got the money from, and he said from his work. They checked his record since 2016 till date and they found out that this guy only worked for eight months. Why did he get the money from?"

Upon further investigation, Boniface said the man in question was allegedly doing 'yahoo yahoo.'"

He said:

"It turned out that this guy has been into yahoo. Now, you can be smart enough to do yahoo and collect money from people."

Watch the full story below:

Reactions as man gets arrested in Italy

@Johnny said:

"How can you buy a house in another man's country?"

@davidgarret0147 said:

"Na mumu dey worry dey guy. E wan show off, why e nor just come naija come invest?"

@aurasoula said:

"He supposed buy house in ikoyi rent house for italy lmao."

@BigJoseph said:

"Him no come Nigeria to buy home. Na Euro him dey buy house..all the money is gone."

@Meks said:

"Nollywood movie. No be European countries go tell u to carry money come invest in their country make dem give you passport?"

@Happyboy777 said:

"The guy suppose tell dem say na crypto boom and make sure say the funds come from crypto so that you go show dem evidence skikena."

Lady secures her first job abroad

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that it was a nice moment when a Nigerian man living in the UK accompanied his wife on her first day of work.

The man's wife secured the job after many failed attempts, and she could not wait to resume duties.

Her husband accompanied her to the workplace since she was not yet familiar with the city of Glasgow.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng