A funny incident came to light after a young lady shared the messages she received from her partner.

The lady had left her personal belongings, including clothing, at her partner's residence, informing him that she would return to collect them shortly.

Man claims he sold his girlfriend's properties Photo credit: @sinoxolom0/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Man sells off partner's properties

However, in a surprising betrayal of trust, the partner claimed that he sold all her belongings to buy petrol.

The lady, who identifies herself as @sinoxolom0 on TikTok, shared a screenshot of the conversation with her partner, revealing the shocking messages.

He response was brief and straight to the point, stating that he sold them to get petrol.

"Hi. I sold them. I wanted petrol," he said on WhatsApp.

The lady's post was accompanied by a caption expressing her pain and disappointment.

While sharing the messages, she advised her followers to not only fear God, but also fear men.

In her words:

"POV: You left your personal belongings including clothing at his place and informed him that you would return to collect them, but instead, he sent you this. After God fear men."

Reactions as man sells partner's belongings

Many have taken to TikTok to condemn the partner's action, labelling it as thoughtless and inconsiderate.

@success said:

"At least you still have your phone."

@Gonzalo said:

"We stand with that brother in these difficult times."

@Vuyour_M said:

"Yaxoka his other girlfriend found them and destroyed them."

@Axole Poti said:

"Leave broke men alone guys."

@una reacted:

"Mine told me he donated them to some hobo in the street."

@Miss Phasha said:

"Went there with the police to collect my things after living together for 7 years and he showed them ashes at the back of the house that time the new girlfriend was even wearing my sleepers."

Rabicc said:

"I will go to police you mean including iPad and laptop you have a big heart ooooo I can never survive that."

@Sociallyrudah said:

"He threw them away so his other girl wouldn’t see them."

@matome said:

"Mine brought them at my workplace and was passed saying he can't be at peace while my clothes are there."

@hlayi said:

"Mine said i should burn them she don't want to see me again i gave them to my lil sista now i regret everytime i see her wearing them."

@pr3tty_sonita added:

"Omoo mk I go carry my bone straight before dem sell am take buy fuel o."

Source: Legit.ng