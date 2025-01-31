A Nigerian man said a lady he met on a Sunday started billing him less than two days after they first spoke

According to the man, he had approached the lady for a relationship but she started asking him for data a few hours later

Also, he said the lady laid other financial problems before him, telling him to buy a carton of noodles

A Nigerian man said a few hours after he approached a lady for a relationship, she was already billing him.

The man said he had approached the lady on a Sunday, but he was already being billed on Monday.

He noted that the lady first asked him to send her data and recharge cards which he paid for.

In her second request, the lady demanded that the man should buy her a carton of noodles.

The man expressed his anger in a message he sent to X influencer Sr Dickson.

He said:

"Omo sir Dickson... I approached a lady on Sunday it's not even up to 2 days she already billing me airtime and today she billed me that her indomie has finished that I should buy her carton of indomie after I chested her first billing of sending her data...the dating market no easy oo."

Reactions as lady bills her new man

@BCraft_studio said:

"We know this goes both ways Abby? Met a guy in here , day 2 he was yapping about his bank giving him issues, and he was stranded at the restaurant. I give am excuse, day 3, he was asking for loan."

@Ajayisanchez said:

"Honestly, I haven't met this kind of lady."

@CroBender said:

"Did he give her the impression that he could support billing?"

@Mittymartz said:

"So una still de date, Omo nothing de outside again."

@TheoHayoo said:

"She just want that enabling from you, and you enable her the first time."

@gold_06768

"Dating has turned to business seriously."

@ibukun_tayo said:

"You nr go spend money ke. If you have a stable relationship, hold that person tight. The dating pool is not easy."

@My_fans_Tv said:

"She don see ATM machine. Better fling her away."

@Web3padddy said:

"For some ladies dating is business. It's clear that this person doesn't love you. If you like, keep wasting your time."

@DennizDream said:

"It’s just so funny that most of these girls are professional beggars with relationships. The monetization of relationships in Nigeria is too suffocating and sickening—So, they bill you in advance so they don’t lose out in the end."

