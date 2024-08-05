A Nigerian man has leaked his chat with his girlfriend who demanded a raise in the monthly allowance he gives to her

The lady who used to receive N80,000 monthly found out that he was earning N800k monthly, and she was not pleased

In the chat, she asked him to increase her allowance to N250k monthly, a request which he found absurd

A heated exchange between a young Nigerian man and his 'entitled' girlfriend has sparked an uproar online.

The lady had demanded a significant increase in her monthly allowance after finding out that his his monthly salary was N800,000.

Lady requests N250k allowance from boyfriend

In the chat shared by @freshyonly_ on X, the lady who had been receiving N80,000 every month requested a raise to N250,000.

In her words:

"I'm very angry. Kunle you get N800k monthly. Out of N800k it's only N80k that you give me monthly Kunle. Is that fair? I want increment. That N80k does not do anything in my life.

"Try and increase it for me. At least N250k maybe. I am not negotiating. It's 250k no reduction. I don't blame you. You disgust me."

Her partner, however, was taken aback by the demand, responding with angry remarks about her sense of entitlement and intelligence.

He angrily suggested that she should seek financial support from her family members instead.

"Tell your daddy to give you N250k monthly or any of your brothers. Or wait they can't. You are so inconsiderate and your sense of entitlement is crazy. Tell me what you have done in my life. Your overblown sense of entitlement and lack of intelligence is annoying," he replied.

Reactions trail man's chat with 'entitled' girlfriend

The leaked chat sparked lots of reactions from Nigerians on X.

Cyning said:

"I like the guy. I can’t even last a week with that kinda babe. See as she dey talk sef."

Deji Sama reacted:

"Women be doing like they smart but na delulu dem be."

Idan said:

"Bro why are you even giving her monthly allowance in the first place. Is she your wife?"

Akosuah said:

"Why does she feel entitled to his money?And where from the you’ve been lying to me?She should be angry with herself for not making enough herself to cater for her needs rather than depend and feel entitled to her boyfriend’s money."

Unlimited Eniola added:

"Is she working for him apart from being his girlfriend?? N80k monthly is not enough??"

