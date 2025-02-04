A Nigerian mother has gotten netizens emotional after sharing a video of her four-year-old son speaking at home

In the video, the little boy innocently recounted how his father used to scream and slap his mother before they got separated

While sharing the video on TikTok, the mother advised women in abusive relationships to leave for the sake of their children

A heartbreaking video shared by a Nigerian mother has laid bare the often-overlooked effects of domestic abuse on children.

The video showed her four-year-old son recounting a disturbing incident of domestic violence he witnessed between his parents who are now separated.

Little boy narrates domestic abuse incident

The mother, @tinacutielove, shared the video on TikTok, using the platform to urge women trapped in abusive relationships to seek help for the sake of their children.

Netizens who listened to the boy's account of the incident described it as a disturbing situation, noting the impact of domestic violence on little minds.

In the video, the boy recalled an incident where his father shouted at and slapped his mother during an argument.

"In the new house when daddy shouted at you. You and daddy were arguing and I was looking. Daddy shouted at you, daddy slapped you. I was sitting down and watching the film," he said.

The child's narration laid bare the trauma he had experienced, leaving viewers shaken and concerned about the child's welfare.

According to the mother, she shared the video to raise awareness about the need for women to prioritise their safety and well-being, as well as that of their children.

In her words:

"POV: When you think the kids are blind. Mothers please leave for the sake of your children, if people wan laugh make dem laugh! Your kids are not happy with what you are going through. This really breaks my heart."

Reactions as boy speaks about parents' fight

The video sparked comments and messages from viewers on TikTok, many of whom praised the mother's courage in sharing her story.

Others shared their experiences of domestic abuse, emphasizing the need for greater support and awareness.

@tessyvivy said:

"This is my child she will ask mummy are crying did daddy beat u again? Even went to d daddy and told him not to beat mummy again."

@TREASURE said:

"And this will always remain in that little boy's mind. Mr Tony you're a failure, failed ur children."

@Lucky Ezeah said:

"This was an opportunity to correct her impression and let her know that you both were playing or something, at this stage even a lie will be acceptablE."

@Mandyjunior said:

"You can leave him now before is too late. I no wan hear justice for anybody."

@preciousbenher commented:

"I saw everything, I would never and can’t forget. The fact my mum even died made everything worse."

@Layo_Flawlessfaces said:

"My children were d one advising me we should leave dere dad and go far away."

@joeboy7535 said:

"Chaii I promise to be a good father to my kids and mother of my children I pray no evil turn me against my will amen."

@blessingnzubechi4 (blessing) stated:

"This is my kids my boy told my that I don’t know how to fight that it’s his daddy that’s always beating me and I will be crying. Kids sees everything."

@starexcakes said:

"Try convincing him it’s just all content and jokes, so he can forget about it cos omoh olo far gan oo."

@Emmanuel PC added:

"God please I don’t want to ever raise my hand to beat the woman I claimed I love. Give me calm heart and patience to handle any situation."

Watch the video below:

Mum of 4 shames ex-husband

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a mother of four kids posted her story after leaving her marriage over undisclosed reasons.

According to the woman, her ex-husband told her when she was leaving that she would not find another man to be with her.

