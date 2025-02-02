A worried Nigerian mother has gone viral on social media after sharing her concerns about her baby's sleeping position

According to the mother, her baby always slept with legs crossed and she was curious to know if something was behind his posture

Social media users who came across the intriguing video on the TikTok app shared their opinions in the comments section

A Nigerian mother's concerns about her baby's unusual sleeping position has sparked a discussion on TikTok.

The mother, who took to social media to share her worries, posted a video of her infant sleeping with legs crossed, causing lots of responses from users.

Mum seeks advice over baby's sleeping position Photo credit: @uju_dora/TikTok.

Mum displays her baby's unusual sleeping position

While sharing the video, the mother known as @uju_dora on TikTok sought guidance from the online community, asking if anyone else had experienced similar behaviour from their child.

Her query captured the attention of many who offered a range of suggestions and opinions in the comments section.

While some speculated that the baby's sleeping position might be a spiritual sign, others shared their experiences of having children who slept in unusual positions.

"My baby always sleep with legs crossed. What does it mean? Am I alone in this?" the mother captioned the video.

Reactions as mum displays baby's sleeping position

The video quickly went viral on TikTok, with many finding the baby's sleeping position both adorable and intriguing.

@Chinny's Glow Beauty asked:

"Which one is water child again? I thought children come from heaven? Nawa for people oo?"

@Idara Joy said:

"Hmmmm I do here them said anyone that always sleeps with legs cross is a water child."

@Wendyannan91 reacted:

"What are u guys saying, water child? That's how I have been sleeping since infancy. Smh."

@Bummy Johnsons said:

"No be only water child na garri n sugar child. All my children sleeps like this. They will even put their hands under their head."

@Dayo_dayoor said:

"It means nothing , you baby just finds that position comfortable."

@Rosemary Chinyere said:

"Always separate it when ever the baby crosses it to avoid what is called Nta."

@prettykusholpz said:

"When the baby sleeps like this he/she delays in walking so u need to be separating them."

@Miss Patt said:

"She is a water element child and spiritually chosen child, you should be happy. What ever they say during their childhood till they grow comes to pass mostly their chosen child to believe what am saying live the child close to domestic animals like cat or dogs they get closer to her and play with her."

@sheila_k13 said:

"That’s the position she feels comfortable in, don’t over dig, people’s opinions will end up stressing you for nothing."

@VERYGOODMAN (VGM) reacted:

"I sleep with my legs crossed even up till now when i made my findings, i was told that my spirit is very strong and with this type of sleeping pattern no spiritual attack will come close to the baby."

@Bim_cakes added:

"Abeg leave the baby that’s probably the most comfortable position for the baby. Make una leave these babies oooooooooo. You doing good mom just relax."

Watch the video below:

Funny sleeping position of baby goes viral

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the interesting sleeping position of a baby generated many reactions among TikTok users.

The baby slept with its face on the bed and its back upward as if it was observing its morning prayers.

