Mum of 4 Shames Ex-Husband Who Said She Won't Find Another Man, Flaunts Ring in Video
- A mother of four kids has shared her story after leaving her marriage over undisclosed reasons
- According to the woman, her ex-husband told her when she was leaving that she would not find another man to be with her
- However, she proved him wrong and flaunted her ring online shortly after they parted ways with each other
A mother of four recently shared her emotional experience after moving on from a troubled marriage.
The woman, who had faced discouraging remarks from her ex-husband, proved him wrong by finding love again.
Woman shares touching love story
On TikTok, @labelle_natasha posted an exciting video flaunting her new engagement ring.
While sharing the video, the mother recounted how her ex-husband's words had questioned her ability to find another partner since she already had four children.
Determined to disprove his doubts and be happy again, she embarked on a new chapter in her love life.
Labelle_natasha unexpectedly found love again, silencing her ex-husband's scepticism.
Her engagement announcement sparked an outpouring of support and love from social media users.
"When my ex-husband said I won't find another man because I am a mom of 4 kids. Howfar?" she said while flaunting her ring.
Reactions as mum of 4 finds love
Many TikTok users praised her while others shared similar experiences of overcoming adversity.
@Kaosara omo yoruba said:
"They forget a good woman's character regardless of the number of children will always draw a good man to her."
@kehindelawal822 Keeny commented:
"It's a big lie having 4 kids is not a disease the love for you and the kids is my priority and giving them the fatherly love and being truthful is the best."
@OmoSewa said:
"Make ur ex no do that for North oooo Omo he will just see u in another man arms d second month."
@cupcake princess said:
"Congratulations ohhhh Belly you're indeed a strong woman and very intelligent too. Go girl."
@Manou reacted:
"Mom with one kid mine told me the same thing, he said who gonna take me with one kid in my 30’s."
@Onyipromise12 added:
"Yes ooo God did it for us oo. I am super grateful Lord I even married someone who is far better than him."
@hazvinei00 commented:
"Umm so do you carry the 4 kids to the new marriage coz to me it will be tricky, I can't spend 1 nite without my kids same time to go with 4 kids in other men's house."
Watch the video below:
Mum of 4 gets married
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian woman who has four kids revealed that she has married a man who does not have any child.
A video from their photo shoot session emerged on TikTok as the couple wore matching outfits and gave different poses.
