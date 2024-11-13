A mother of four kids has shared her story after leaving her marriage over undisclosed reasons

According to the woman, her ex-husband told her when she was leaving that she would not find another man to be with her

However, she proved him wrong and flaunted her ring online shortly after they parted ways with each other

A mother of four recently shared her emotional experience after moving on from a troubled marriage.

The woman, who had faced discouraging remarks from her ex-husband, proved him wrong by finding love again.

Woman shares touching love story

On TikTok, @labelle_natasha posted an exciting video flaunting her new engagement ring.

While sharing the video, the mother recounted how her ex-husband's words had questioned her ability to find another partner since she already had four children.

Determined to disprove his doubts and be happy again, she embarked on a new chapter in her love life.

Labelle_natasha unexpectedly found love again, silencing her ex-husband's scepticism.

Her engagement announcement sparked an outpouring of support and love from social media users.

"When my ex-husband said I won't find another man because I am a mom of 4 kids. Howfar?" she said while flaunting her ring.

Reactions as mum of 4 finds love

Many TikTok users praised her while others shared similar experiences of overcoming adversity.

@Kaosara omo yoruba said:

"They forget a good woman's character regardless of the number of children will always draw a good man to her."

@kehindelawal822 Keeny commented:

"It's a big lie having 4 kids is not a disease the love for you and the kids is my priority and giving them the fatherly love and being truthful is the best."

@OmoSewa said:

"Make ur ex no do that for North oooo Omo he will just see u in another man arms d second month."

@cupcake princess said:

"Congratulations ohhhh Belly you're indeed a strong woman and very intelligent too. Go girl."

@Manou reacted:

"Mom with one kid mine told me the same thing, he said who gonna take me with one kid in my 30’s."

@Onyipromise12 added:

"Yes ooo God did it for us oo. I am super grateful Lord I even married someone who is far better than him."

@hazvinei00 commented:

"Umm so do you carry the 4 kids to the new marriage coz to me it will be tricky, I can't spend 1 nite without my kids same time to go with 4 kids in other men's house."

Mum of 4 gets married

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian woman who has four kids revealed that she has married a man who does not have any child.

A video from their photo shoot session emerged on TikTok as the couple wore matching outfits and gave different poses.

