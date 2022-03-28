A Nigerian female native doctor identified as Amarachi Ugogbemmiri has said every human being on earth has a water they come from

A traditionalist based in Delta state, Amarachi Ugogbemmiri has stated categorically that every human being on earth either comes from water or land.

According to the native doctor, most people on earth come from water. Her insistence on the water origin of people has however ired some people on social media as they insist she needs Christ.

Amarachi Ugegbemmiri said she started manifesting spirit at the age of 8.

I don't kill people, I don't give poison

In an interview with LegitTV, Amarachi clarified that she is not one of those native doctors who issue poison for people to be killed.

She also said she does not kill people at all. Her words:

"I'm a pure native doctor, so that is why I'm being addressed as "dibia nwanyi." The only female king that I know is the goddess of the river. The water goddess herself, the queen of the ocean. That is the only Eze Nwanyi that I recognise and I know. Every human being on earth has a water they come from. Some come from water, some come from land. Mostly a lot of people are from water."

But some people on social media are not taking it gently with her as they insist she needs to be liberated. Here are a few comments on the video:

Goodwill Oparanozie said:

"Look at those things, they have eyes but can not see, the have mouth but can not eat, they 're the works of men.I can only worship God almighty the maker of heavens and the earth."

Phillings Clement commented:

"All power belongs to God Almighty. The maker of the heavens and the earth. I still haven't seen what a spirit/goddess/shrine created."

Daniel Isenewa reacted:

"I wish prophet T B Joshua is alive to deliver her from darkness to light."

Ugonna Ozoude said:

"May our merciful father, show you mercy. May He deliver and rescue you in Jesus powerful name! Amen."

Princess Chioma Clements said:

"I pray she find her way back when is not late."

Watch the full interview below:

