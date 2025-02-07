In what is perceived as a desperate move, a Nigerian lady hit Abuja roads with a cardboard to beg for money for her house rent

The desperate lady held up a cardboard with a bold write-up on it and positioned herself on roads at different times

Some people online were touched by her action and offered her help, while others decried the rising cost of renting houses in Abuja

A Nigerian lady took the roads in Abuja to appeal for money for her house rent.

She released a short clip on TikTok capturing how she stood on the road with a cardboard to beg for money.

She took to Abuja roads to beg money for her house rent. Photo Credit: @zhee_unusual1

In her TikTok post, she reiterated her need for support to pay her house rent, adding that no amount is small.

"Dear Nigerians, Please I need money to pay my house rent. You can support with any amount," she wrote.

In the clip, she stood at different roads and held up a cardboard with the words "I need money for house rent" in bold. A military personnel offered the lady some money while others stared at her.

Lady's bold move stirs reactions

✝️Slime said:

"Fr the rate at which this Abuja landlords are increasing this rents is ridiculous!!! Make 800/900k Dey turn 1.5 or even more .make it make sense!!"

Wazman😊😊 said:

"Go back to family house is you can at least free food dey there."

FlourishOnlineTips said:

"God will come through, to live in this city ain't no joke, the landlord's are pressing our necks like they want to kill us."

David 💼🎓👟🌚👉💪 said:

"If man try this. Na insult go full for this comment section."

blessedcozy said:

"She will make a lot of money in d future cos she gat guts and she ain’t ashamed of anything or care about what people will say."

Asa 💍💕❤️💖 said:

"After paying this one for you how will you pay the next one."

Real chief ✅ said:

"That military man is my boss. Capt dominic his a nice man."

Mr.West 🇧🇪 said:

"First question is where do you live in Abj? Make we know if we go fit contribute money for you or na you go contribute for us."

