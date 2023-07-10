A Nigerian lady who used the money meant for her house rent to start a business has said customers are not coming

She has posted a video on TikTok, and she was seen crying and shading tears bitterly because of bad sales since she started

The video went viral and got so many reactions as Nigerians rushed to the comment section of the video to encourage her

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A lady has cried bitter tears on TikTok after she started her business using money meant for her house rent.

In a video she posted on TikTok, the lady, @ginagoodies lamented that after starting the business, the expected customers failed to show up.

Amuche was crying because of bad sales. Photo credit: TikTok/@ginagoodies.

Source: TikTok

Her tears came pouring bitterly in the 18-seconds video as she showed off some of the things she sells.

After starting a business, lady cries out because of bad sales

Gina aired her discouragement on the platform with a hand wedging her chin in a way that showed a dispirited person.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The fact that she said she used the money meant for her house rent to start the business may have been the reason she shed tears when she experienced bad sales.

Gina wrote:

"Lord am not held by my own strength. They said stop begging for 2k and start a business. Now, I used my house rent to start a business but no one to buy."

Some people who saw her posted on TikTok took to the comment section to encourage her.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady cries because of bad sales in her business

@abieyuwa_luxurywear said:

"Next time, as a business owner, you gather contacts on WhatsApp before starting a business. You pay for ads."

@_el_ said:

"Trust the process go and learn how to run ads and build your small Instagram page."

@draneb-phin commented:

"Don't give up girt. Of course, you are going to sell everything you got."

Fish farmer displays catfish online

In a related story, Legit.g reported that a Nigerian lady who is a fish farmer showed off one of the fish she harvested.

The lad said the catfish was so big that she found it hard to lift it up.

When people saw the size of the fish on Twitter, they asked about her location for possible patronage.

Source: Legit.ng