A Nigerian lady and her man were posted to the same NYSC camp for their orientation in preparation for their service year

The couple took to TikTok to share a video of the different experiences they had while on the NYSC camp

A lot of people who saw the video admired the couple and noted that it was rare for a husband and wife to be posted together

A Nigerian couple who are currently undergoing their National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has shared their experiences.

The lady and her husband were posted to the same NYSC camp to undergo their orientation.

The lady and her man are doing NYSC together. Photo credit: TikTok/@girllike_sunshine.

Source: TikTok

In a video posted by the man's wife, @girllike_sunshine, the couple were seen having fun at the NYSC orientation camp.

The lady said their NYSC camping activities felt like they were vacationing together.

The video is captioned:

"Feels like vacation. You went to same NYSC CAMP with hubby."

A lot of social media users who saw the video admired the couple. Some people wished that they would be posted together with their lovers during their service year.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as couple perform NYSC origentation on the same camp

@leahishaya said:

"During my time in camp a mum and her daughter camped together."

@Imagine said:

"Vacation that someone can not sleep."

@schone_steph said:

"Nah two of you get this camp."

@mma said:

"Howfa help me with this fine man number make I ask am if camp Dey stress am."

@IKEMBA said:

"Your hubby mean business ooo, he no want hear story."

@anitaamakaadaugo said:

"God when. Val remain how many days? If you are single gather here make we cry together."

@Chi-ma-mma said:

"Awwwn this is so cute, and we dey the same camp ooo."

@Nan_Lep said:

"And na this her style I Dey carry for sokoto camp ooo. Na husband just remain sha."

@Thriftbymarvy said:

"That’s how it’s supposed to be! But like this I don go camp so if I marry now I no fit do this one again."

Importance of couple travelling and spending time together

Experts have often harped on the benefits couples derive if they bond on vacation.

According to marriage.com, a relationship website:

"It is natural for human beings to bond when they are put in situations where they have to trust one another and traveling does this all the time. If you are in another country far away from where you live then you need to place a lot of trust in another person. You need to know that they will look after you, help you navigate, take care of you and help you negotiate when required. The more situations where you have to trust one another, the stronger your bond and relationship grows."

Man and his bestie undergo NYSC together

In a related story reported by Legit.ng, a man and his female bestie have passed out from the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) after serving the country for a year.

The man said he and his female bestie attended the same primary and secondary school while growing up.

Interestingly, they maintained their friendship by attending the same university and did their NYSC in Lagos state.

