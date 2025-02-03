Respected man of God, Pastor Williams Folorunsho Kumuyi has told the story of how his parents used to fight

The pastor who superintends over the Deeper Christian Life Bible Church (DCLM) said his parents weren't always on good terms

He said his father married more than one wife and he determined that his own marriage would be different from his parents

Man of God, Pastor Williams Folorunsho Kumuyi shared the story of the relationship between his father and his mother.

According to Pastor Kumuyi who is the General Superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Bible Church (DCLM) his parents fought a lot.

Pastor Kumuyi says his parents used to fight a lot. Photo credit: TikTok/@godstimeoofficial and Facebook/Pastor W.F Kumuyi.

Source: UGC

The respected man of God said he used to see his parents fighting and he did not like it but had no courage to tell his father.

He said that after he had watched how resentful his parents were towards each other, he had determined that his marriage would be different.

The man of God said his father married more than one wife and that he told his father it was wrong when he became born again.

"I saw the world within our house. Daddy and mummy, they have gone to glory now. But at that time when I was young, they fought a lot. My father spoke and she spoke back and she knew, that my father was going to the next line, fighting."

Pastor Kumuyi shares school experiences

Pastor Kumuyi said he attended a school where students were taught that there was no God but noted that he did not accept the philosophy.

However, he said he used to take things from the school without permission which amounted to stealing.

He said an example was taking books from the school's library and not returning them as required.

He noted that he later went to the principal and confessed his misdeeds and asked for pardon.

Pastor Kumuyi also said he used to lie to his parents about things they were told to buy in school so as to get extra money.

The man of God said he also confessed to his father how he lied about things to be bought in school.

He said one's ability to confess one's sins and do restitution was evidence of real salvation. The video was posted on TikTok by @godstimeoofficial.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as Pastor Kumuyi shares his childhood experience

@God's Power Gilbert said:

"The joy in my heart whenever I come across daddy Kumuyi's videos even his voice alone give my inner joy."

@Lemonadé said:

"God please forgive me all my sins... I'm a changed person now."

@Evacuate worship said:

"Father I receive salvation in Jesus name Amen."

Old photo of Pastor Kumuyi goes viral

In a related story reported by Legit.ng, a nice crusade poster produced in 1985 by Pastor W.F. Kumuyi's church has resurfaced online and it is getting reactions.

The Deeper Life Church crusade poster was shared on TikTok and it made some people go down memory lane.

The poster invited people to the crusade which held at the Main bowl of the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng