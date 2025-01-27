A crusade poster produced in 1985 by Pastor W.F. Kumuyi's church has resurfaced online and it is getting reactions

The Deeper Life Church crusade poster was shared on TikTok and it made some people go down memory lane

The poster invited people to the crusade which held at the Main bowl of the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos

An old poster used to advertise a crusade in 1985 by the Deeper Life Bible Church has resurfaced and gone viral.

The poster was advertising a crusade which was to be held in December 1985.

The crusade was held in December 1985. Photo credit: Facebook/WF Kumuyi and TikTok/Kumuyi Junior.

The poster was posted on TikTok by a handle with the name Kumuyi Junior.

The poster shows a younger pastor W.F. Kumuyi and also announces the benefits of attending the crusade.

The crusade was staged 'Great Miracle Crusade' and it was to be held at the Mainbowl of the National Stadium, Surulere Lagos.

It says:

"The blind will see, the lame will walk."

Man people who saw the poster expressed the delight after seeing a photo of the younger Kumuyi.

Reactions to old poster of Deeper Life Bible Church

@debiejimmy said:

"Seriously out of all the songs in the church na this one I know past.

@Atams said:

"Remind me of success camp retreat."

@Oliseh said:

"O yes Jesus Only is our message. This song is only for the righteous!"

@Dave Anierobi Chiekezie said:

"And for Jesus, we are waiting."

@SAMSON A OJO said:

"Jesus, the same forevermore."

@ms.Lydia said:

@One of my favorite hymn."

@Makowuchi said:

@Jesus only I will sing forever and forever."

@frdompeace said:

"This song make me remember retreat. God bless our Father kumuyi."

@Abundance said:

"Help us oh Lord Jesus Christ."

@charlesokarajoshu said:

"Jesus only is our message."

@Odogwu de Dranker-1 said:

"Glory be to God and Ame."

@paulkinanee506

"Jesus my master my savior is the only way."

@ekum clement said:

"Jesus is my savior."

@TONYGLOW said:

"I celebrate and connect to this grace in Jesus matchless Name."

@Maxwell said:

"Jesus only is our message... Deeper Life that year."

@Lawrence said:

"Remember me of SAY 2000."

@Florence Ikechi said:

"Jesus only is our message."

Deeper Life Church develops its own AI

In a related story reported by Legit.ng, Pastor Williams Folorunsho Kumuyi of the Deeper Christian Life Bible Church has introduced an AI chat to answer Christian questions.

The AI chatbot is known as AskKumuyi AI, and it answers Christian questions based on the teachings of Pastor W.F. Kumuyi.

Nigerians on social media are reacting to the innovative development by the Deeper Life Church, with many saying they love it.

The AI is described as:

"A transformative search engine for searching, summarizing, and developing outlines all based on the teachings of Pastor Dr. W.F. Kumuyi. It is designed to share the life-changing good news of Jesus Christ through the ministry of Pastor Dr. W.F. Kumuyi."

A search on the app concerning the topic of forgiveness returned the following answer:

"In summary, forgiveness is a central tenet in Christian teachings. God’s forgiveness is available to all, but believers are also instructed to forgive one another as a reflection of their own forgiveness from God. Forgiveness is tied to faith, unity, and the broader family of God, promoting a community of grace, healing, and restoration."

