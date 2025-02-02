A Nigerian lady has elicited mixed reactions after displaying the "agbalumo", gala and tamarind (known as licky licky in Nigeria) she kept in her freezer for more than a year

The lady said she took them out of her freezer after seeing many of her friends consuming "agbalumo"

Internet users marvelled at her self-control and wondered how she kept them in her freezer without being tempted to touch them

A lady, known as @iyawo_abroad_food on TikTok, has shown internet users the African star apples (known as udara and agbalumo in the southeast and southwest parts of Nigeria respectively) which she had kept in her freezer for over a year.

She also kept gala and tamarind (popularly called licky licky in Nigeria) with the African star apples.

She kept "agbalumo" and gala in her freezer for more than a year. Photo Credit: @iyawo_abroad_food

Source: TikTok

In a TikTok post, she took out the edibles from a sealed transparent bag and admitted she could not believe herself.

The lady said she took them out of her freezer after seeing many of her friends eating "agbalumo" as it is its season in Nigeria.

"If I tell you I have this agbalumo, lick lick and gala for over a year you won't believe me. Like literally I cannot believe myself. So, it is agbalumo season in Nigeria and a lot of my friends were already eating agbalumo.

"And I was like, I have some in my freezer. So, I decided to grab them, opened them up and see how beautiful it is," she said.

On how they tasted despite being frozen for many months, the lady said:

"They are all still good. They taste amazing..."

Speaking further in the comment section, she wrote:

"I saved it for this moment when people eat agbalumo. I don’t want to be left out."

Watch her video below:

People react to the lady's video

cassy apparell said:

"Na wa."

💧Merem💧 said:

"The gala is expired naa."

Big Mama Reni said:

"Gala expires in 7 days."

iyawoabroad said:

"I like my agbalumo and I don’t joke with them."

SEUNS’DIARY📒📚 said:

"Your self control needs to be studied in schools as a course,me I can never."

fav_886 said:

"You deserve an award cos it can never be me, my body will not relax until I finish it the day I got it."

