A business owner in Imo state has opened up about the challenges she faced during a 14-day power outage in the state

According to her, she incurred losses and had to relocate her market to a cold room in Port Harcourt

However, despite her saddening plight, she expressed excitement for the resolution of the power outage afterwards

A business owner who was based in Owerri has shared how the 14-day power blackout in Imo state had a brutal impact on her business.

The woman identified as @zinnysfarmandseafood who sells frozen food items lamented that despite spending a substantial amount on fuel, some of her goods were damaged due to the lack of electricity.

Businesswoman laments over 14 days blackout

Frozen food business owner laments as power outage causes potential loss

According to her, the unfortunate situation resulted in financial losses totalling over N300,000 in just a few days.

To mitigate further losses, she decided to move her market to a cold room in Port Harcourt.

This relocation was a strategic move to ensure the preservation of her goods amidst the power outage.

Despite the challenges faced, she however remained determined to protect her inventory and maintain her business operations.

She also shared her relief that the power outage was eventually resolved after a while of suffering.

Zinny acknowledged that such challenges were part of being a business owner and emphasised the resilience required to navigate through difficult times.

She said:

“I think these last few days have been the toughest for me in business but we move. 14 days of power blackout and I spent some much buying fuel yet some of my market got damaged.

"But all the same am grateful that not all damaged and they finally called off the strike but that was after I moved my market to a cold room in Port Harcourt

"I have recorded over 300k losses in few days but thats what business owners see NIGERIA HAS HAPPENED TO ME.”

Reactions as woman who sells frozen food laments over outage in power supply

@sha-kol247 said:

“Story of my life. Just last month, my shop is currently closed. turkey, chicken and other frozen went bad--4deep freezers.”

@Annic enterprises said:

“But solar will help out.”

@vicky reacted:

“My own is just one fridge I almost cried that day, I was so frustrated that I even told my husband am not doing again.”

@billsxchange reacted:

“Buy mikano lister small size. That's what u need to power they freezers well cause de need more strength to get it blocked.”

@user6356981591168 said:

“So sorry. Even me in my house I use gen almost every day due to the heat the country is frustrating.”

