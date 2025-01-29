A Nigerian man has lambasted Annie Idibia, the estranged wife of 2Baba, following news of their marital crisis

In a post shared via Facebook, the man stated that the mother of two needed help from a blunt person who would tell her the truth

The young man further dubbed her an 'authoritarian' who made her husband 'run for his life' due to her alleged nagging attitude

A Nigerian man has publicly criticised Annie Idibia, the estranged wife of Nigerian music legend 2Baba.

The young man had taken to Facebook to express his thoughts about the couple's marital crisis which was announced by 2Baba.

Nigerian man claims Annie Idibia caused marriage crisis Photo credit: Onu Chidi Henry, Annie Idibia/ Facebook.

Source: Instagram

Man criticises Annie Idibia over marital crisis

Onu Henry Chidi, the man behind the post, opined that Annie Idibia needed guidance from someone willing to speak the truth to her.

He claimed that her alleged nagging attitude had driven her husband to abandon his friends and seek solace elsewhere.

According to Chidi, Annie Idibia's actions were not only detrimental to her marriage but also to her family's reputation.

He questioned her decision to publicly criticise her husband on international television, suggesting that it was a tactless move.

Chidi also pointed out that Annie Idibia had not leveraged her position as the wife of a famous musician to pursue any notable projects.

The criticism levelled against Annie Idibia was severe, with Chidi describing her as authoritarian and controlling.

In his words:

"Truly I don't fancy hiding behind everyone else's opinions on public matters. Annie needs some serious help, not by petting her, but by telling her the raw truths concerning life and expectations. Tufaceidibia abandoned virtually all his friends because of you!

"Yet you could not condone yourself and steer clear of anything that would put you and your entire household to shame. You didn't wanna act in Nigerian movies but you would opt to go on international television to tell the world how irresponsible your own husband and breadwinner has always been?

"Oga married you not because you sacrificed anything. You was as young as he was. But he chose you cos he was more connected to nature, and knew he met you when he had absolutely nothing. You be #tuface wife yet no single project tied to your name.

"Now being the authoritarian you are, whenever oga gord to America, na Pero him dey go knack. Like seriously? Girl you must be crazy. I still maintain that it's safest for oga to run for his dear life. That woman would poison you if you're not careful."

Reactions as man tackles Annie Idibia

Chidi's post was met with a mixture of reactions, with some Facebook users defending Annie Idibia and others supporting Chidi's views.

Joyce Ijay said:

"Tuface looks like a shadow of himself. He is not happy. He should run for his dear life period."

Ifeanyi Chukwu said:

"Like seriously, to media that her husband is what? That's EGO battering, men don't take it laying low."

Ugochinyere said:

"Annie bitterness is as a result of 2Baba character and attitude. Having too many baby mama, and living a promiscuous life. She thought she can cope with it but has turned her to something else."

Emily Daniel said:

"I Emily Daniel rather remain single than getting marry to a man with another woman children. We ladies are suffering a lot from our so called husband, imagine Salome is gone and gone forever."

Elizabeth Efikwu said:

"That man that married Pero enh!! In my opinion na very matured man!!!"

Yahoo driver said:

"And this Annie no even fine like that sef, 2face really try o."

Wisdom tv added:

"Annie got married to him because of money and she wants Tuface to be sincere. She knew from the onset that tuface was impregnating different women, but yet, she agreed to marry him because of money. Some young girls today prefer to be the 20th wife in a rich man house rather than having their own normal man. Women should always think of tomorrow before getting married to irresponsible men. Thanks. I suffer with him not dey work again o. Exactly. Mk she Lev marriage go e papa huz go rest before fuel go involve my hand no dey."

See the post below:

Lady shares Annie Idibia's current state

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady shared a message about Annie Idibia, the estranged wife of popular singer, 2Baba.

In her heartfelt post, she noted that the mother of two is currently passing through a lot because of her decision to stand by her man.

