A graduate's unexpected career path has sparked hilarious reactions from netizens on TikTok after he shared a video.

The young man, who holds a degree in engineering, revealed that he had abandoned his field of study to pursue a humble profession as a roadside cloth seller.

Engineering graduate reveals transition to fashion business

The man, known on TikTok as @young_sejoe, shared a video that juxtaposed his past and present life. In the clip, he first showed himself proudly donning his graduation gown, contrasted with scenes of him selling jeans and clothing by the roadside.

His story confirmed the often unpredictable nature of life and the importance of adapting to circumstances.

"POV: You gave engineering a chance," he captioned the video.

Reactions trail video of engineering graduate

TikTok users flocked to the comments section to share their experiences of career detours and unexpected life paths.

Many expressed solidarity with the young man, acknowledging the challenges of navigating the job market and finding fulfillment in unexpected professions.

@Shirley said:

"Laughing while being a house help with my civil engineering papers."

@Ven Shila stated:

"That's why I am comfortable with not being educated."

@Janjan5244 reacted:

"I like the fact that you support your business."

@Lavy commented:

"The good thing about education is that once a chance comes you don't have to go back to school you will be ready for it . Don't loose hope."

@De Rass Ayub said:

"Even me bro but I thank God I bought my job at about 300k thanks to my mum."

@nozie133 said:

"Where are you Engineer,, i gave accounting and finance chance but i am a security."

@kristie Rue said:

"So this is happening in other countries as well thought its in Zimbabwe only."

@dee Nyagaka commented:

"I did mass and communicate sahi naosha choo gulf na kuiba food baridi kwa fridge."

@sia reacted:

"You brought me to tears, can I give you a secret. Never ever curse course ua life takes,2 and most important never subscribe to "Kenya ni kujuana mentality" that's how you condemn your life."

@Winnie Ak added:

"Who needs a job when you have a Business? Pray for the growth of the business."

