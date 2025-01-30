A Nigerian man has shared a captivating video of a young lady singing Rema's fast-paced hit song, Ozeba

In the intriguing video, the lady stood confidently and sang the song word for word to the amazement of everyone

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to applaud her

A video of a young Nigerian lady showing her impressive singing skills has taken social media by storm.

The lady's incredible performance, which was shared online, left many viewers in awe of her talent.

Lady sings Rema's Ozeba perfectly

The video was posted by @sheeziiy on TikTok, who was clearly amazed by the lady's ability to sing Rema's hit song, Ozeba, flawlessly.

In the clip, the lady's confidence and stage presence were overwhelming as she sang the fast-paced song word for word, without missing a beat.

Her performance sparked a lot of comments from social media users, who praised her talent and dedication.

Her ability to recall the song's lyrics with ease was particularly impressive, given the song's rapid-fire delivery.

"That was awesome. How did she keep those lines in her head?" the video's caption read.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady sings Ozeba

The lady's performance captured the attention of many viewers who came across the video on the TikTok app.

Many expressed admiration for her talent, with some even calling her a "superstar in the making."

@user6226278163572 said:

"Muzik-sian is wild however, very impressive how she sang the whole song almost in one breath."

@Ayo reacted:

"I never knew Rema actually said real words in the song, I thought it was just usual gibberish."

@Soft commented:

"I dey go download Ozeba. I never know this words are real words rema dey talk."

@Alex said:

"Na now I understand the lyrics, Rema just the make noise for my ear since."

@DreNugs Adornment said:

"She’s indeed a true fan, no be like some of us wey dey sing rubbish and they claim say we be person fan."

@Olu wa Tobi wrote:

"Na she write the song for rema, nothing una wan tell me."

@Chizzyjaccy reacted:

"Na from this comment section I even know say na ozeba. I been think say nah hot eba Rema sang ooo."

@Nelson 001 said:

"May we all disappoint our enemies how this girl disappointed thousands of us, as nobody wan talk , make I talk am."

@Hìghlïfëê said:

"We wey no sabi sing anything apart from ozeba ozeba ozeba ozeba gather here."

@Morgan Smith said:

"Phone fully charged. Data 2.5GB. 2k dey Opay. Light dey. Yesterday rice still remain. Everywhere good."

@michaelworld00 commented:

"If you’re watching on bed on Thursday please lets be friends."

@Razy Geld said:

"As country hard reach, these babe still sabi these hard song wen even rema nor fit sing am again. Love it."

@Elvis Gold@21 said:

"May we all disappoint our enemies how this girl disappointed thousands of us , as nobody wan talk , make I talk am."

@Gabby said:

"You way lie down dey watch, holding your phone with one hand I greet oh."

@Ibrahimcash said:

"Music way even rema himself no ft re-sing nah him dis girl dey use catch cruise."

@angelaolajide commented:

"I love her version than the original."

@Francesc said:

"I have a sister like this every music song lyrics she Sabi but unfortunately, she no Sabi book sure this no go Sabi book nothing anybody wan tell me."

@saniraaa said:

"She sing am pass Rema sef."

@Grace (MVP) commented:

"Na her mouth I understand wetin rema Dey talk oo , I been no Dey hear anything."

@Nikkytutty reacted:

"I hope say you sabi book o. When I'm in school then this is how I deal with tough courses. I dey turn dem to lyrics."

@mercy grace added:

"What a difficult song to sing. She’s really proven people wrong who underestimated her from the beginning."

Talented lady sings Rema's Ozeba song

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady impressed netizens on TikTok with her knowledge of ace singer, Rema's song lyrics.

In a trending video, she sang the lyrics of the singer's new song Ozeba word for word and netizens marvelled.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng