A Nigerian lady has impressed netizens on TikTok with her knowledge of ace singer, Rema's song lyrics

In a trending video, she sang the lyrics of the singer's new song Ozeba word for word and netizens marvelled

Social media users who came across the intriguing video stormed the comments section to share their opinions

A captivating video emerged on TikTok, showcasing a Nigerian lady's exceptional knowledge of Rema's song lyrics.

The lady's talent was on full display as she sang along to Rema's new song "Ozeba" with remarkable accuracy.

Lady flawlessly sings Ozeba by Rema

Viewers were astonished by her ability to keep pace with the song's rapid tempo, delivering every line with confidence and flair.

The video shared by @khla_rret on TikTok sparked lots of comments, with many users expressing admiration for her skills.

Some viewers noted that learning the lyrics at such speed would be a challenge for them, while others praised her effortless flow and delivery.

Reactions as lady sings Ozeba

The TikTok video captivated many netizens who wondered how she learnt the lyrics perfectly.

@cute love said:

"Before I fit learn this song na to wipe all the things wen dey my head."

@good news said:

"See as u dey sing another person song."

@Becky wrote:

"The guy wey break ur heart no try."

@Faith Augustine said:

"Make I go learn the lyrics cause I no fit choose to fall in love again biko."

@ said:

"She’s faster than the song itself. Nothing u wan tell me na she write the lyrics."

@Enix said:

"Even make i dey look the lyrics i no fit sing the song like this. President general among the nation."

@esthernneka54 said:

"See girl like me done dey speak in tongue me nothing I sabi do."

@hesgéõrgè added:

"The lyrics good but rema no compose the song at all."

Watch the video below:

