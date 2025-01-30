A Nigerian lady has shared a captivating video on TikTok showing the fleet of Benz rides that came during a girl's graduation

According to the student of Ambrose Alli University, the 'fine girl' had just graduated and her friends arrived to celebrate her

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to react to it

A grand celebration unfolded at Ambrose Alli University as a young lady marked her graduation from the institution.

The occasion was made even more memorable by the impressive fleet of luxury cars that arrived on campus to commemorate the event.

Lady captures GLE cars on lady's graduation Photo credit: @darkgirl_oddie/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady captures fleet of cars at girl's graduation

Darkgirloddie, who captured the monent on camera, shared a captivating video on TikTok that showed the procession of high-end vehicles.

The clip sparked lots of reactions from social media users, who were amazed by the lavish display.

As the cars made their way onto the university grounds, it was clear that this was no ordinary celebration.

Her friends had pulled out all the stops to ensure that her special day was nothing short of intriguing.

The procession of luxury cars garnered attention in the school and the moment was on the lips of students who witnessed the scene.

"POV: One fine girl graduated in my school. Ambrose Alli University," the video's caption read.

Reactions as 'fine girl' graduates from Ambrose Alli University

As the video made its way on TikTok, many users couldn't help but feel a sense of admiration for the friends' grand gesture.

The celebration was a heartwarming display of love and friendship, confirming the strong bond that had been forged during the lady's time at university.

@Adeshewa355 said:

"I don see the girl, no be say she really fine go that far na."

@cupcake said:

"E get one girl wey use g wagon, Omo she don cause problem."

@prettylizzy605 asked:

"Abeg who be the girl when make them release memo?"

@BoldYou said:

"I hear say the girl nor dey well. Make we see her abeg."

@gifted qc said:

"Dis G wagon just de patrol d full Ekp today. And na one girl o. plus GLE. Pressure too much for dis my sch o."

@Abigail victor said:

"Una no see memo wey dem release bc of the girl? All exam cancelled wey me don suffer write."

@itzyoungdoc said:

"She get luck say she graduate them for retain am for school so them go dey bill am tire."

@Blossom said:

"Make nothing sha do my school fees cos nah small go remain if them no increase am."

@iduhangel commented:

"This lady own pass my own ooo Jesus see benz everywhere."

@billionaire ambassador said:

"EKP young product we no dey carry last. Congratulations."

@Evil best friend said:

"Nothing were I no see yesterday my sister even if I no de school but i was invited my eye see things yesterday Omor."

@Blessed Osamudiame said:

"I saw my dream car there guyyyy I Just open my mouth for road."

@Judy reacted:

"Why management nor go vex, dem pour spit for management eye."

@Bella said:

"They should allow that girl carry her cross alone ooo make she nor use her raggea spoil my blues."

@Mother Whitewood added:

"You are insinuating she pulled this off cause she’s rolls with the rich men and that’s unlikely cause if that was the case, she wouldn’t have the men see each other. She’s probably from a rich family."

@Vivian Isiekwe said:

"Ekp dey always dey like dat, I remember during our time 2015, no b small tin men mount. Ekp dey always get babes wey sabi."

@BIG FAVIAWURLD added:

"We no really send you for here. If you like make u be the odokpolokpolor for ur area."

Graduating students arrive with convoy, power bikes

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a video showing the grand celebration which some students held on their graduation day has left netizens in awe.

In the video shared via Instagram, the students arrived at the school in expensive cars and dashing outfits.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng