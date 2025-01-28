A Nigerian lady has shared a hilarious post on TikTok showing the message an admirer sent to her after an outing

According to the lady, it was her first time going out with him, only for her to receive an unexpected message upon her return

Social media users who came across the hilarious post on the TikTok app shared their opinions in the comments section

A Nigerian lady's recent TikTok post left social media users in stitches after she shared an unexpected message from an admirer.

The lady had gone on a first outing with the man, only to be taken aback by his epic remark upon her return.

Lady cries out as man calls her village girl Photo credit: @bigprechy20/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady displays epic message from admirer

In the post shared by @bigprechy20 on TikTok, she revealed the WhatsApp message from the admirer, which seemed quite demeaning.

"You be village girl," the man bluntly stated in his message.

While sharing the message online, the lady expressed her disappointment and astonishment at the man's words, stating that he had ruined her day.

In her words:

"POV: You went out with your talking stage for the first time and after the outing, he sent you this message. Just imagine. He just ruined my day."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady posts message from admirer

The post sparked lots of reactions from TikTok users who flooded the comments section with their opinions and remarks.

Many users found the message hilarious, while others were shocked by the admirer's bluntness.

@igbuvvxbgk4 said:

"Abeg story time, and full message."

@Champ stated:

"Can’t even imagine what transpired between you two, that made him come to that conclusion."

@Shy~gal~Ummi said:

"Somebody should help me with Netflix login boredom wan finish me."

@RichnessDanny stated:

"Him no love you oo. Went out with my talking stage at night to eat, after eating and washing my hands I clean am for my clothes."

@Tumi said:

"No mind am na my brother he too dey quick jump into conclusion."

@Vin_d said:

"The guy na werey oooh, l go use my hand then use my teeth break all the bone, you go to h*ll for all l c*re. Na one local guy him go be aswear."

@call_me_smile said:

"Next time ask ur date to help you cut the chicken or any protein you are using to smaller bits it will save you from stress. By the way that girl is not serious."

@MICHAEL commented:

"And if I tell you say na one statement I go tell you wey go make you cry you no go believe."

@raffiasneakerhub reacted:

"I wonder why someone would settle down and be reading my comment and as I speak the person is still reading it."

@favour best said:

"Way tin u want use eat before because I did the same yesterday na hand I take eat chicken."

@I am Livingproof said:

"I wanted to create content on something related to this today sha. Village girl my pride."

@confyfelix added:

"Shey you fly bike go the date Abi you pack plates go give waiter after una chop finish cuz warris dis."

Lady exposes voice note from admirer

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady posted the voice note she received from a Poland-based man who wanted to get married to her.

According to the lady, her father's random friend had introduced her to the man who was still searching for a wife.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng