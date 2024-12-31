Singer Rema has recorded another feat with his song Ozeba on Rolling Stone's list of Best Afropop songs of 2024

In a post on one of his pages, it was stated that his song Ozeba was placed on number two on the American magazine

Fans of the music star were excited about the great news and congratulated him about it, while a few made comparison

Nigerian singer Divine Ikubor, professionally known as Rema, has made a mark internationally with one of his songs, Ozeba.

In a post on social media, it was stated that music star, who staged a concert in Benin months ago, secured number two spot on Rolling Stone's 40 Best Afropop songs of 2024.

The international magazine labelled Rema's song Ozeba as an electric song.

Rolling stone describes Rema's Ozeba

Also in the post, the artist's effort was described by Rolling Stone as a song that injected a jolt of energy into Afrobeat.

It was further stated that music lover felt like they have been catapulted into a heist spreading through the streets of Victoria Island in an ultimate getaway car.

The song was also described as a throttle thrill ride that activated something primal. Fans of the Calm Down crooner, who loves smoking, were happy about the milestone.

How fans reacted to Rema's achievement

Reactions have trailed the news about Rema's feat. Here are some of the comments below:

@sheissisi_:

"Him for a reason."

@naythanthecreator:

"Literally just saw the video again, crazy hell my guy!"

@moodyrevi:

“GOAT."

@_ririisbae__:

"Steady raising barrs."

@only1spacey:

"Something primal."

@eleazah_:

"He's all that."

@miraculous2730:

"Grammy here we come. H.I.M for a reason."

Rema speaks about his six packs

Legit.ng had previously reported that an old interview of singer Rema had surfaced online where he recalled his humble beginning.

According to him, he had to undergo some difficult period while he was growing up just to put food on his table.

He spoke about his six packs and stated that they developed as a result of hunger he endured when he had no money.

