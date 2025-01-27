NIMC has urged parents and guardians whose wards are under 16 or just getting to 16 and is preparing for the 2025 UTME exercise to take their wards to its offices nationwide

The NIMC said the children would not be able to generate their JAMB profile code until they visited its nearest enrolment centres

This came days after JAMB gave an update about the 2025 UTME exercise, urging prospective candidates to get their NIN ready for the registration

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has sent an important message to parents and guardians whose wards are under 16 or just clocking 16 and are preparing for the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

The NIMC urged parents and guardians of such wards to visit its offices across the country to generate the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) profile code for their children, adding that its websites would not be able to generate the code for such wards under the stipulated age.

NIMC has sent a message to parents of prospective 2025 UTME candidates over the JAMB profile code Photo Credit: @nimc_ng, @nidcom_gov

Source: Twitter

According to the NIMC:

"Attention parents/guardians: Is your child/ward under or just turned 16 on their NIN record? They won't be able to generate their JAMB profile code. Take them to the nearest NIMC Enrolment Centre for a quick "Migration" update. Ensure their dreams of higher education aren't delayed."

This announcement was made by the commission in a tweet on Monday, January 27. The NIMC made the announcement weeks after JAMB gave an update on the 2025 UTME exercise.

See the NIMC tweet here:

JAMB sent message 2025 UTME candidates

JAMB has directed its 2025 prospective candidates for the UTME and Direct Entry (DE) to obtain their National Identity Number (NIN) and new phone number before registering.

In a statement on its X page on Wednesday, January 15, the examination board assured prospective candidates that the registration process would soon be announced and that the registration details would soon be released.

According to the examination board:

"You can get your NIN ahead and a phone number that has not been previously used to register on our platform to generate your profile code prior to the time."

See the tweet here:

JAMB recommended "The Lekki Headmaster"

On Tuesday, January 14, 2025, JAMB said, 'The Lekki Headmaster' has been approved as the reading text for the Use of English.

Legit.ng reports that Kabir Alabi Garba, an arts and culture journalist, authors the Lekki Headmaster.

JAMB provided the update via its official X (formerly Twitter) handle ahead of the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

JAMB's statement reads:

"Attention prospective 2025 UTME candidates! This is to inform you that The Lekki Headmaster by Kabir Alabi Garba has been approved as the reading text for the Use of English. Details on the UTME/DE registration shall be released shortly. Kindly be on the lookout for updates."

See the statement here:

UTME candidate with top performance gets scholarship

Legit.ng earlier reported that a 2024 UTME candidate with top performance across the Ogbomosho local government areas of Oyo state, Olalude David Ayodeji, has been rewarded with a ₦2.4 million scholarship.

SQI College of ICT awarded the UTME candidate with excellent performance the prize.

Ayodeji is a Deeper Life High School student who scored 341 in his 2024 UTME and will undergo 12 months of professional training in Robotics Engineering at the college's AI and Robotics Research Centre.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng