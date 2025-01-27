A Nigerian man shared why singer 2Baba should not separate from his wife, Annie, following his separation announcement

He used Nollywood actor Yul Edochie, and his estranged wife, May, to explain why 2Baba should not leave his marriage

This came hours after the singer announced that he and his wife had filed a divorce, taking social media users by surprise

Hours after Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba, announced that he and Annie, his wife, had filed for a divorce, a Nigerian man has given them reasons not to go ahead with the separation.

The African Queen hitmaker took social media by storm on Sunday, January 26, 2025, when he announced that he had separated from his wife.

After the announcement was made, a Nigerian man, Kosi Ugo, begged 2Baba not to leave his wife.

In a Facebook post, Kosi wrote an open letter to 2Baba, in an attempt to dissuade him from getting a divorce.

Man compares Annie Idibia to May Edochie

Kosi noted that Nigerians had not recovered from the separation of Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, and his wife, May.

He said 2Baba should not allow Nigerian women to crown Annie as a Queen, as they did during the Yul Edochie saga.

The fan asked 2Baba, also known as 2face or Tuface, to return to his wife, Annie.

His words:

“Dear 2baba Idibia; Abeg, I take God beg you. We have not recovered from Yul and May Edochie's wahala, please, don't even do this.

“Don't give Nigerian women the chance to crown another Queen without a kingdom. The one Yul crowned, we are still facing the consequences till today. Abeg, we cannot even deal. Go back to Annie Idibia in peace or Nigerian women will have a field day at us on this social media!”

Reactions trail man’s plea concerning 2Baba’s marriage

Those who came across the man’s post shared their mixed reactions after reading his plea.

Real Sallypearle Daspark said:

"I still maintain the fact that staying with a man at his lowest wouldnt make him love u when he becomes better.When he finally attain his goals , he will eventually go for the type of woman he wants."

Bunmi Chidinma said:

"Nobody is bringing her out to be crowned na her husband they bring her out she is not the one rejecting the marriage so if some people choose to make her queen and support system nothing bad it will actually make her strong."

Moyosola Eunice said:

"Yes they want to give us more work to do on what that did not concerned us in any ways."

