A Nigerian lady got people talking after she showed off the beautiful bungalow built by her man

She congratulated herself and her man as she did a tour of the interior of the beautiful bungalow

Netizens marvelled at the luxurious gadgets in the house and applauded the lady and her man on their new house

A Nigerian lady stirred reactions after she flaunted the beautiful bungalow her man built.

She did a tour of the luxurious interior of the house in a viral video.

She showed the kitchen. Photo: @princess_collections

Source: TikTok

In the video by @princess_collections_ on TikTok, the lady showed the lovely sitting room and snooker board.

She showed the other part of the 2-in-1 snooker board, which was very large.

Lady shows off luxury kitchen equipment

The lady entered the kitchen and showed the different gadgets and equipment inside.

The sink, fridge, and other gadgets were modern and beautiful.

Inside the room, the lady showed the wardrobe which opens when a button is pressed.

The jacuzzi in the bathroom also left netizens gushing.

She said:

“Best way to end 2024. God did. Congratulations to me and my baby.”

Watch video below:

Reaction trail beautiful luxury house interior

Netizens marvelled at the luxurious gadgets in the house and applauded the lady and her man.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@NobleGibs25 said:

"omo money is the definition of enjoyment. this house can't work without steady light! congratulations to you guys joor! no one has liked my comment bf."

@Badoolee001 said:

"I will not stop congratulating people until it rich my turn."

@favour nk said:

"House is screaming luxury or nothing."

@Nnauche Mercy said:

"I will continue to rejoice with people because I know mine is on the way. I'm so happy for you dear, the house day sweet me die."

@Kesh fundz said:id:

"So person see all this good things get mind talk say money is the root of evil. Congrats."

Kesh fundz said:

"I'm happy seeing this your man is the real odogwu I really can't wait for my babe to post mine."

@Beautypearl said:

"Congratulations to you and your man. I tap your blessing for myself,my brothers and my man."

@ZITECTH MARBLE AND TILES said:

"nawaooo money is really good, congratulations... God bless me small now."

@M.S Foxy_1 said:

"This bungalow is more powerful than most of the duplex you see displayed online."

Read more related stories on buildings

Woman builds house with her husband

In a related story, a Nigerian woman celebrated with her husband as they both became landlord and landlady, respectively.

The woman showed off the building and its beautiful interior in a TikTok video that went viral on social media.

People who came across the video celebrated the couple and congratulated them on their latest achievement.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng