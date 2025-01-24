A Nigerian lady has caught the attention of netizens with a video showing the expensive gifts her unborn baby received

According to the proud expectant mother, her husband spent a whopping sum of N2.2 million to purchase necessary gifts for their unborn baby

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to congratulate the family

A Nigerian man's extravagant celebration of his unborn baby has caught the attention of social media users.

The proud father-to-be spared no expense in showering the yet-to-be born child with luxurious gifts, leaving many TikTok users in awe.

Man spoils newborn child with costly gifts Photo credit: @malytoficial/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Man spends N2.2 million on unborn baby

In a video posted on TikTok by @malytoficial, the expectant mother showcased the impressive gifts that filled their spacious bedroom.

The lavish items, which reportedly cost a staggering N2.2 million, proved her husband's generosity and joy as he prepared to welcome their new baby.

"My 2.2 million naira things. God bless my hubby. Everything was worth it," the video's caption read.

Reactions as man showers gifts on unborn baby

The video sparked congratulatory messages and comments from TikTok users, who were impressed by the couple's kindness and devotion to their family.

Many praised the man's generosity, acknowledging that his love and commitment to his family were truly admirable.

@Faith Nwabuilo said:

"Nake I dey save ooo by his grace I will start shopping for baby things. My faith is strong. Amen."

@The Dollhouse by Tammy said:

"Wetin concern us with the price ,wen hoookup girl finally found love na so them they behave anyway congratulations."

@Mmiriomadiamond commented:

"After spending 2:2 million on baby things train am well agbero don much for street we no need more period."

@preyecharles232 said:

"And am looking for 20k to buy my own baby things, I can't post my pregnancy because of shame."

@PrettySky said:

"2.2m keh. Ahh e too cheap oo. Mine I spent almost 25m buying stuff den 10m in hospitals. God bless my hubby more. Congratulations."

@Chommy Global 1 said:

"Abeg share location Cux it’s cheap ooo my elder sis bought hers for 150M ooooo omo pls share location make we go Cux we never buy finish. Tnx."

@slimgal763 commented:

"Na una Dey make dis baby things sound dat was how Dey told me I was even scared of going to d market,I started budgeting 1m,wen I got der Dey have."

@Official federal stated:

"Sometimes make una wey be girls dey try calm down everything nor be Internet you never know who is happy for you or your husband nothing really concern me if e be 2.2m na your money spend it anyhow."

@mummyjamjamoflagurz reacted:

"My first child I spent close to 8m, yesterday alone I change his clothes cus the one I got is already tightening him I still spend close to 20m."

@Ewatomi said:

"Hmmmm and I day here day beg God at least 50k to buy baby things and hospital thing all is well Sha God we provide for all of us that looks unto him."

@Mrs Raj added:

"People shouting they no reach abeg they reach ooo i no how much i have spend so far because we are first time mom we want to buy everything.. Only say me no get time to they post things when i buy with price."

Watch the video below:

Nigerian man goes for omugwo at daughter's house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady who lives abroad said she had not seen her father since she relocated to the UK two years ago.

She recently gave birth to a baby, and she invited her father to the UK to do Omogwu, a role traditionally reserved for mothers.

Source: Legit.ng