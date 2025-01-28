A Nigerian family is glad that they have a university graduate who has recently passed out of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC)

To welcome the lady home, the family went as far as printing a large banner with the lady's image on it

The way the family celebrated the arrival of the daughter attracted a lot of commendation from social media users

A Nigerian lady shared a post on TikTok showing how her family welcomed her home from NYSC.

In her post, the lady showed how her family pampered her like a queen with a special banner.

The lady's family welcomed her home after she completed her NYSC. Photo credit: TikTok/@therealharbewhon2.

Source: TikTok

The banner which was posted by @therealharbewhon2 has the lady's image on it and goodwill messages were also included.

She was holding her discharge certificate proudly in the two photos she posted.

The new graduate said she was shocked because her family packaged the whole thing as a surprise.

She said:

"My family surprised me for my welcome back. I was shocked when I saw this. Tell me why I won't love them. See what my family did for my welcome back."

Step-mum treats step-daughter like a queen

The caption on the banner printed by the family is also attracting social media reactions.

One of the writeup mentioned that the lady's stepmother and her siblings were behind the welcome party.

They expressed deep love for her and also prayed that she would get a job.

The caption reads:

"Welcome back home. Congratulations to mum and dad. Firs graduate. Favour market, insha Allah. We all love you."

See some reactions below

@POLTERGEIST said:

"Na setup be this one o, she set you up for Una village people to see. Step mom alabosi."

Bestbags__Etc. said:

"The courtesy."

@Cematyce said:

"Your step mom loves you and there’s peace in your family

@Alhaji_surest said:

"If my relatives no do this banner I no go comot camp."

@xclusive unique said:

"May it not turn to R.I.p lagbara Olorun."

@Soft Dammie said:

Egbe Alabosi, na your stepmom be our iya egbe

@Exquisite💨🤍Mee__Yah said:

"You won't cry over any of them and they won't too."

@Account Disabled said:

"Something wey una gather do together na you even choose that big banner."

@MeanieMoyo remarked:

"Omo these comments really show some of you are not loved at home at all. Congratulations baby."

@OMOGBOLAHAN said:

@Congratulations. If you sha don see work I beg I dey here too. I never see work since last year wey I don finish."

Lady mentions where she was posted for her NYSC

In a related story reported by Legit.ng, a lady said she had a dream that she was posted to Sokoto state for her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

Due to the dream, she has been apprehensive while waiting for her call-up letter, and it has finally arrived.

Despite her dream and her fears, she checked and saw that she had been posted to Lagos state for her NYSC.

She said:

"I dream say I dey for sokoto last night but my God doesn't wear flipflops."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng