A Nigerian lady has given an interesting anniversary gift to her man to mark their one-year of being together

The lady printed all their WhatsApp conversations and turned them into a photo book and then presented it to him

Many people who saw the one-year anniversary gift on TikTok shared their thoughts after going through it

Reactions have trailed a one-year anniversary gift a Nigerian lady gave to her man.

The lady gave her man a catalogue of their WhatsApp conversation which was transformed into a photobook.

The lady printed their Whatsapp conversation into a photobook and gave it to her man. Photo credit: TikTok/@ptastycakes.

Source: TikTok

The Whatsapp conversation between the lady and her man was extracted, printed and turned into photos.

The photos were then paginated and made to look like a book that can be flipped and read.

In one of the conversations, one of them was expressing deep love for the other.

The message reads in part:

"Loving you is something I just can't stop. There is no controlling my heart. It has yearned for you for so long, the only song I sing of my body, is of you. In every cell in every corner of my being my love for you fills me. Whenever I am with you, it is like having my emotional batteries recharged with joy. Your smile radiates into me. Your touch sends little shivers through my body. Your presence pleases my mind and your soul pours peace on mine. I love you madly, sincerely, completely and with no reservation in a way that is blissfully wonderful. I love you for being yourself, and I love you because of the person you made me become. How blessed I am to care so deeply snd more so to be loved as deeply in turn. I Love you so much Baby."

The video was posted by @ptastycakes, who appeared to be the vendor who created the gift.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady gives her man an anniversary gift

@wickedsoul said:

"Me wey be say some argument I don wipe our chat, were I wan see this one do nah."

@BÎĠ KÎDDÂ 001 said:

"I pause am for there."

@anonymous said:

"That part wey you pause Wetin happen."

@Praise said:

"Na today 0.5x do good work, what a sticker you skipped."

@Black Pearl said:

"I don already screenshot that one, my eye too sharp."

@Inemar’s Girl said:

"She and her boyfriend, publisher and even me wey waste data watch dey craze."

@Abdul said:

"The way you guys dey raise the standards of relationships now ego hard for us to get love oo."

Man gets gifts to mark 32nd birthday

In a related story reported by Legit.ng, a Nigerian woman showed people the strong love she has for her husband as she celebrated his birthday.

To make the man's 32nd birthday grand, she bought 32 different things that were his favourite and presented them.

Many people loved the show of affection as they wished to have the same supporting partners as them.

She said:

"Your man turns 32 and you get him 32 of his favorite things."

Source: Legit.ng